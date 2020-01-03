headteacher-charged-with-stabbing-wife-and-lover-to-death-on-new-year’s-day

A headteacher has been charged with murdering his estranged wife and her lover in a fatal stabbing on New Year’s Day.

Rhys Hancock, 39, from Etwall, Derbyshire, appeared in court today accused of killing Helen Hancock, 39, Duffield, Derbyshire, and Martin Griffiths, 48, from Derby, at his former marital home.

Police arrested Hancock – who shared three children aged nine, four and three with his former partner – outside the detached property in New Zealand Lane, Duffield after they were called at 4.11am.

They went upstairs to a bedroom to find both victims with multiple stab wounds.

Father-of-two Mr Griffiths was already dead and Mrs Hancock, a teacher, was gravely injured.

Paramedics battled for 15 minutes to save her life, but were unsuccessful, Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court heard in a brief 10-minute hearing on Friday.

Nobody else was in the house at the time and the children had been staying with a grandparent at the time of the alleged murder, magistrates were told.

In a statement issued by police earlier this week, the family of Mrs Hancock said they were ‘devastated’ at the loss of ‘Helen, who was a lovely, beautiful, friendly, bubbly and social person’.

Mr Griffiths’s family also paid tribute, saying: ‘Martin was a lovely dad, husband, son, brother and uncle, who had a passion for adventure, running and a love of animals.’

Mr and Mrs Hancock had separated ‘some time ago’, Prosecutor Jeanette Stevenson said.

She added that the headteacher had been ‘compliant with police on arrest and throughout the whole process’.

Wearing a black suit blazer, white shirt and appearing unshaved, Hancock appeared in the dock today surrounded by security officers, and spoke only to confirm his name, age and nationality.

Derbyshire Police has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) due to contact between Mrs Hancock and its officers before the incident.

Hancock is remanded in custody to appear at Derby Crown Court on Monday.