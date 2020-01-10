head-clearing-chicken-broth-with-lime,-ginger-and-herbs-recipe

I know a litre of soup (which is what you’ll end up with) seems like a lot for two people but I can drink massive bowls of this stuff.
Lemongrass, garlic and ginger flavour the broth, and fresh herbs give it a vibrancy in taste as well as colour. Just right to stave off coughs and colds. You can almost feel it doing you good as you eat it.
Prep time: 10 minutes | Cooking time: 2 hours 15 minutes
SERVES
Two
INGREDIENTS
For the stock:
- 1 chicken carcass (I always used a cooked carcass for this, but you can use an uncooked one, or raw chicken wings if you prefer)
- 1.5cm cube ginger, peeled and sliced
- 1 lemongrass stalk, well bruised
- 2 garlic cloves, peeled
- 1 onion, halved
- handful of coriander stalks
- 8 peppercorns
- 1 stick of celery, halved
For the soup:
- 1 lemongrass stalk, bruised
- 1.5cm cube ginger, peeled and very finely sliced
- 2 garlic cloves, finely sliced
- 75-100g leftover chicken, torn into small pieces
- 50g baby spinach leaves, torn
- juice of 1 lime (you need a good juicy one)
- 1 tbsp fish sauce
- 1 tsp soft light brown sugar
- 15g fresh coriander leaves, roughly chopped
- 10g fresh mint leaves, torn
- 1 red chilli, very finely sliced (I leave the seeds in)
METHOD
- To make the stock, put everything into a large saucepan and cover with water. Bring up to just below the boil then turn the heat down and cook gently for about 2 hours, topping up the water when needed.
- Strain the stock and taste it. If you think you’d like a stronger flavour then reduce it by boiling. You ideally want to end up with about 1.2 litres of stock.
- To make the soup, add the lemongrass, ginger and garlic to the stock and bring to the boil. Turn the heat down and cook for about 6 minutes, then remove the lemongrass.
- Add the chicken, spinach, lime juice, fish sauce and sugar. Heat through for a minute, then stir in the herbs and the chilli.
- You’ll need a tissue when eating – this soup is a great sinus clearer.