he-was-protecting-the-monarch-butterfly-from-mexico’s-illegal-loggers,-but-he-was-the-one-in-danger

He was tasked with taking care of Mexico’s vulnerable monarch butterfly population. In the end, he was the one in grave danger.

Leading conservationist Homero Gómez González, 50, was found dead Wednesday, floating in a well in the municipality of Ocampo in the violent western Mexican state of Michoacán.

His presumed crime? Protecting migrating monarch butterflies from local industries, such as illegal logging, which threatened their winter habitat.

The BBC reports the dead activist managed a new sanctuary that had just opened in November, with the aim of combatting the effects of the local black market timber trade. After reportedly being threatened by a local gang, he was last seen alive at a meeting in an area called El Soldado on Jan. 13.

His disappearance kicked off a widespread search, and last week 53 regional police were taken in for questioning — the entire force of Ocampo and a neighbouring town. Phone calls seeking ransom money had been made to Gómez’s family, who are also reported to have received death threats of their own. Two weeks on, Michoacán’s attorney general has now confirmed Gómez’s death, with one source at the state attorney’s office telling Reuters the cause had not been determined. The official said an initial review had found no signs of torture.

Gangs

Michoacán is home to many rival drug gangs who battle to control smuggling routes through often-arid terrain to the Pacific and Mexico’s interior. But its hills are also home to millions of monarchs, who settle in its pine forests and can be seen swarming there in their droves.

The monarchs make a 3,220-kilometre journey from Canada to winter in central Mexico’s warmer weather each October, but the insects are facing new challenges linked to extreme weather and changing habitat.

Gómez, though himself a former logger from a family of loggers, had fought tooth and nail to protect the species. Leading the El Rosario sanctuary in the world famous Monarch Butterfly Biosphere Reserve, he gained a degree of fame for posting mesmerizing videos and photos of the orange and black butterflies on social media. The region, a big draw for tourists, is on UNESCO’s World Heritage list.

In its online literature, UNESCO says that the, “millions of monarch butterflies that return to the property every year bend tree branches by their weight, fill the sky when they take flight, and make a sound like light rain with the beating of their wings. Witnessing this unique phenomenon is an exceptional experience of nature.”

But the exposure Gómez brought to the area is feared to have drawn the ire of illegal logging interests, who had grown tired of his efforts to highlight their shadow trade. Mayte Cardona of the Human Rights State Commission of Michoacán told Reuters that “he was probably hurting the interests of people illegally logging in the area.”

Gómez worked locally for decades on sustainability issues, Miguel Angel Cruz, a co-worker, told the Washington Post. Last month, Gómez had told the Post himself about the everyday challenges he had faced.

“It’s been a fight to maintain it,” he said of the sanctuary. “And it hasn’t been easy.” He said that although he grew up in a logging family, he realized that conservation was his calling.

“We were afraid that if we had to stop logging, it would send us all into poverty,” he said, adding that he later saw the monarchs needed minding, and found that their beauty could be a tourist draw.

Defenders

Global Witness — an NGO that tracks killings of environment and land defenders — said in a July 2019 report that at least 18 such activists were killed in Mexico in 2018 alone. Activists are often targeted for undertaking preservation efforts that are seen, by criminal groups, to be an obstacle to their enrichment.



Police officers guard a sawmill in Michoacan, Mexico on May 20, 2004.

Luis Jimenez/The New York Times

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Thursday, according to the Guardian:

“This is a very regrettable act, very painful. It’s part of what makes us apply ourselves more to guarantee peace and tranquility in the country.”

As well as drugs and logging conflicts, in recent years Michoacán has seen increasingly violent clashes over the local avocado trade, which brings in hundreds of millions of dollars a year.

Mexico registered 34,582 homicide victims in the country in 2019, a record. The startling figures, and a series of audacious cartel attacks on state forces, have placed enormous pressure on the government of López Obrador.

He assumed the presidency in December 2018 pledging to pacify the country with a less confrontational approach to security, but violence has continued rising, with the number of homicide victims 2.5 per cent higher in 2019 than a year earlier, according to security ministry data. Separate ministry figures, using an older methodology that refers to the number of homicide investigations, showed an increase to 29,401 last year from 29,100 in 2018.

Mexico has used its military in a war on cartels since late 2006. But, despite the arrest or killing of leading capos, the campaign has not succeeded in reducing drug violence and has led to more killings as criminal groups fight among themselves.