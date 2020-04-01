🔥'He was a bubble of life': family's heartbreak at death of boy, 13, who tested positive for coronavirus🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A boy of 13 believed to be the youngest person to die of coronavirus in Britain was a “bubble of life” who dreamt of becoming a vet, his family said today.

Ismail Mohamed Abdulwahab, of Brixton, died on Monday morning four days after being admitted to King’s College Hospital with breathing difficulties.

He had been placed on a ventilator and then in an induced coma. His family were unable to be at his bedside because of the highly-infectious nature of the disease.

Ismail — who had five siblings — is not thought to have had any underlying health conditions, his family said.

In a statement released to the Standard, the family described Ismail as “always happy, kind and helpful”, adding: “We are beyond devastated.”

They said: “He had an obsession with buses and every time his sister would leave the house, he’d ask what mode of transport she would be taking.

“He loved children and animals so much. When the paramedics were here to take him hospital, they asked what he wanted to be and he told them, ‘a vet’.

“He’d never say no to anything he’d be asked to do by his family and was so curious always asking questions about everything and anything.

“He loved his brother Ibrahim so much and wanted to copy everything he did, even when it came to the football team he supported. He was a bubble of life for the whole family, one who gave the whole house life, and one who will be dearly missed.”

Friends said Ismail’s father had recently died from cancer. He lived with his mother.

A crowdfunding page to raise money for Ismail’s funeral received donations of more than £50,000 in 24 hours. It was set up by Mark Stephenson, an academic director at Madinah College for Arabic and Islamic studies in Brixton, where Ismail’s sister is a teacher.

Mohammed Motlib, 28, manager of the Imama Jazari Institute in Whitechapel, where Ismail’s mother took Arabic classes, said: “You just can’t put into words what the family is going through, but the community has stood up to help support them.”

Last night the UK death toll from coronavirus increased to 1,789, including 1,651 in England and 590 in London.

A former head chef at The Savoy who prepared the stag night dinner before Prince Charles’s wedding to Lady Diana Spencer died two days after his 95th birthday from coronavirus symptoms.

Giuseppe (middle) with his son Raffaele and granddaughter Carina

Giuseppe Casciello was presented with an enormous bottle of champagne by the prince after the dinner in 1981.

Mr Casciello’s family told how they said their final goodbyes on Saturday via a video-link set up at his rest home. He died on Monday morning after developing breathing problems.

His son Raffaele, 64, said: “It’s hard enough to lose a parent but to not be with them at that time is so much harder. Dad was a wonderful man and we were all so proud of him.

“My father’s battle is over, but the magnificent staff there are still fighting to save the others. They are putting their own lives at risk to protect the ones we love.”

Mr Casciello was head chef at The Savoy during the Seventies and later took over the kitchen at White’s, the gentleman’s club in St James’s where Prince Charles and 20 friends dined on canapés, cold meats and cheese soufflé washed down with fine wines.

Mr Casciello was described as the “most gentle, kindest man ever” who cared deeply for his eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. His daughter Gisella said: “Even when he was so terribly poorly he managed a smile for me when we Facetimed on his birthday.

“I have held his hand for the last 56 years of my life and not to be able to hold it in the last few hours of his life was heartbreaking.”

Health care assistant Thomas Harvey, who “never took a sick day”, is feared to be the latest NHS worker to die after contracting coronavirus. Mr Harvey, 57, collapsed in his bathroom at home in Hackney on Sunday after developing symptoms including a cough, sore throat and “pains all over his body”.

He died before paramedics arrived, his family said. The father-of-seven had been an NHS auxiliary nurse at Goodmayes Hospital, Ilford, for more than 20 years. His son Tom, 24, told the Standard: “My dad was very selfless. He would work every single Christmas, his excuse being that we have each other as our family were together, but lots of his patients were by themselves.

“He wanted to make sure they had people to be with.” He said the family were awaiting the results of his father’s Covid-19 test.

Professor Oliver Shanley, chief executive of North East London NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Thomas was a longstanding dedicated member of our intermediate care team. This is a huge loss to both NELFT and the wider NHS.”