‘he-can-go,-best-wishes’:-nitish-kumar-snubs-party-leader-after-criticism

Patna:

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar broke his silence today on a close aide, Pawan Varma, publicly calling him out on his stand on ally BJP and the decision to extend the alliance to the Delhi election. “He can go and join any party he likes, my best wishes,” Mr Kumar said of his senior Janata Dal United party man.

Pawan Varma had tweeted a letter to Nitish Kumar on Tuesday saying “deeply perplexed” by the JDU’s alliance with the BJP for the February Delhi election and reminding him of their private conversations in which the Chief Minister had expressed “grave apprehensions” about the BJP and its ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). “To give this kind of statement…it is surprising,” Mr Kumar told reporters today.

“Is this a way to talk,” the Chief Minister said, snubbing Mr Varma and suggesting he was free to quit the party.