hdfc-bank-third-quarter-net-up-33%-on-loan-growth,-beats-estimates

HDFC Bank Ltd, India’s largest private lender, on Saturday posted a nearly 33 percent jump in standalone net profit for the quarter to December helped by growth in its loans portfolio.

HDFC Bank reported a net profit of 74.16 billion Indian rupees ($1.04 billion) for its third quarter, up from 55.86 billion a year earlier, it said in a regulatory filing.

That topped the 70.59 billion rupees expected by analysts on average, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

HDFC BankReuters

Gross bad loans increased to 1.42 percent of total loans from 1.38 percent.

The bank’s net interest margin (NIM), an indicator of profitability, remained stable at 4.2 percent.

At a time when the industry has seen subdued loan growth, the bank saw its grow 19.9 percent.

Deposits grew by 25.2 percent, the bank said.

The bank remains well capitalised, with a capital adequacy ratio of 18.5 percent at the end of the quarter, well above the regulatory requirement.