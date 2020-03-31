hbo’s-‘last-week-tonight’-hits-season-ratings-high-as-‘westworld’-s3-opener-tracks-ahead-of-‘the-outsider’

HBO continues to see a Coronavirus ratings bump with the latest episode of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver drawing a season high and solid aggregated numbers for the season three opener of Westworld.

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, produced by Avalon Television, returned from a week off to reach a season high of 973,000 viewers at 11PM and 1.2 million total viewers Sunday night. This was the show’s best performance since it followed the Game of Thrones finale in May 2019. HBO noted that across all platforms, episodes of the latest season of the weekly comedy news show were averaging 4.5M viewers.

The high came as Oliver continued to film in his own home. Filming on Saturday, Oliver joked that he was used to having no audience to bounce off. “I started my comedy career doing standup in England,” said Oliver. “I am more than used to making jokes to silence.”

Elsewhere, the WarnerMedia-owned network posted new numbers for the season three opener of Westworld. The sci-fi drama, which launched on March 15, has drawn over 7M viewers, which HBO said had tracked ahead of the opening episode of The Outsider at the same point earlier in the year.

This came as season three of the Thandie Newton and Evan Rachel Wood-fronted series tallied 1.7 million viewers across all platforms on Sunday night, an 11% increase from last week.

It comes after HBO noted that it had seen gains of around 40% since the COVID-19 pandemic started and people began moving into lockdown.