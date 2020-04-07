hbo’s-betty-trailer-feels-as-though-euphoria-for-skaters

If you have ever watched Euphoriaand thought, “But imagine if it had been about skaters?” today can be your lucky day. HBO has released the trailer because of its latest show about cool teenagers, Betty, which targets skater girls in NEW YORK.The trailer gives us a glance at the characters because they navigate their friendships, the populous city, and awkward attempts at romance, all while attempting to establish themselves in the male-dominated world of skateboarding. Betty is really a spin-off of Crystal Moselle’s 2018 documentary-narrative hybrid Skate Kitchen, which featured a gang of real skaters playing fictionalized versions of themselves.Moselle, who created the show, wrote every episode alongside Lesley Arfin. Most of the actors from the film will reprise their roles, including Rachelle Vinberg, Dede Lovelace, Nina Moran, Kabrina Adams, and Ajani Russell.

Betty premieres May 1 at 11/10c on HBO. Kabrina Adams and Nina Moran, BettyPhoto: HBO