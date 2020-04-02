hbo-to-stream-500-hours-of-free-programming,-including-full-seasons-of-‘veep’,-‘the-wire’,-‘silicon-valley’

HBO is doing its part to provide some entertainment relief for everyone who’s staying home amid the coronavirus crisis. The premium cabler is making nearly 500 hours of top programming available to stream for free for a limited time on HBO Now and HBO GO without a subscription beginning Friday, April 3.

The content includes every episode of nine iconic HBO series such as The Sopranos, Veep, Six Feet Under and The Wire; Warner Bros. blockbusters from HBO’s current catalog like Pokémon Detective Pikachu, The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part and Crazy, Stupid, Love; and 10 HBO documentaries and docuseries including McMillion$ and The Case Against Adnan Syed.

The programming will be available to stream by downloading the HBO Now or HBO GO apps or by visiting HBONow.com or HBOGo.com. The content will also be made available for free via participating distribution partners’ platforms in the coming days.

This is the first time HBO has made this volume of streaming programming available outside of the paywall. As people hunker down and self-isolate during the viral crisis, content providers are moving to draw viewers in. Showtime recently announced it was offering a free 30-day trial to new customers.

The full list of HBO streaming content follows below:

Full Series

Ballers (5 Seasons)

Barry (2 Seasons)

Silicon Valley (6 Seasons)

Six Feet Under (5 Seasons)

The Sopranos (7 Seasons)

Succession (2 Seasons)

True Blood (7 Seasons

Veep (7 Seasons)

The Wire (5 Seasons)

Docuseries and Documentaries

The Apollo

The Case Against Adnan Syed

Elvis Presley: The Searcher

I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth v. Michelle Carter

The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley

Jane Fonda in Five Acts

McMillion$

True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality

United Skates

We Are the Dream: The Kids of the MLK Oakland Oratorical Fest

Warner Bros. Theatricals

Arthur

Arthur 2: On the Rocks

Blinded By the Light

The Bridges of Madison County

Crazy, Stupid, Love

Empire of the Sun

Forget Paris

Happy Feet Two

Isn’t It Romantic?

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

Midnight Special

My Dog Skip

Nancy Drew And The Hidden Staircase

Pan

Pokémon Detective Pikachu

Red Riding Hood

Smallfoot

Storks

Sucker Punch

Unknown