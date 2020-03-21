hbo-now-april-highlights-(including-mark-ruffalo’s-limited-series-and-a-show-from-phoebe-waller-bridge)

One highlight of this Coronavirus quarantine turning us all into hermits? There’s plenty of time to binge all of the new offerings from HBO. The network is pumping out some prestige originals and bringing back a favorite comedy series this month. First up is Mark Ruffalo’s limited series that sees him playing both leads. For those needing a laugh in these dark times, Issa Rae’s Insecure returns, and a new series from Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge lands.

Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) HBO this April.

I Know This Much Is True

Mark Ruffalo stars in this limited series adapted from Wally Lamb’s best-selling book. Ruffalo pulls double-duty, playing a set of identical twins with the series following their parallel lives. One suffers from paranoid schizophrenia, the other from PTSD, and both rely on each other to navigate their complicated family dynamics. Ruffalo will probably win an Emmy for this but even if not, it’s a gripping drama with a stellar cast.

Run

The team behind Fleabag (read: Phoebe Waller-Bridge) brings us this rom-com series starring Domhnall Gleeson and Merritt Wever. The story follows a woman bored with her domestic life who receives a text from her college sweetheart and subsequently drops everything to meet him in New York to fulfill a pact they made 17 years earlier.

Insecure

Issa Rae’s critically-beloved comedy returns for another season this month and fans should expect plenty of romance drama this time around. Issa and Molly are dating roommates this season, which might put their own friendship to the test, while Issa’s business partner gets serious with her ex-boyfriend Lawrence.

Series Premieres:

Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children, Docuseries Premiere (4/5)

Insecure, Season 4 Premiere (4/12)

Run, Series Premiere (4/12)

Entre Hombre, Series Premiere (4/19)

Shadows, Season 3 (4/20)

We’re Here, Series Premiere (4/23)

I Know This Much Is True, Limited Series Premiere (4/27)

Series Finales:

High Maintenance, Season 4 Finale (4/3)

The Plot Against America, Series Finale (4/20)

Original Programming:

Bad Education (4/25)

Autism: The Sequel (4/28)

Theatrical Premieres:

Dragged Across Concrete, 2018 (4/1)

Galveston, 2018 (4/1)

Good Boys, 2019 (4/4)

It: Chapter 2, 2019 (4/11)

Stuber, 2019 (4/18)

Estrenos:

Ola De Crimenes (AKA Crime Wave), 2020 (4/3)

Pepito, 2019 (4/3)

Slipping Into Darkness, 2019 (4/3)

The Serenade (AKA La Serenata), 2019 (4/3)

Las Herederas (AKA The Heiresses), 2020 (4/17)

2019 Latinx Short Film Competition Winners:

Starting April 1:

Alpha and Omega, 2010

Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked, 2011

American Pie, 1999

American Pie 2, 2001

American Wedding, 2003

Becoming Jane, 2007

Clockstoppers, 2002

Daylight, 1996

Die Hard, 1988

Die Hard 2, 1990

Die Hard with a Vengeance, 1995

Drop Dead Fred, 1991

The Family Stone, 2005

The Flintstones, 1994

The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas, 2000

Glee: The 3D Concert Movie (Extended Version), 2011

The Great Gilly Hopkins, 2015

The Judge, 2014

The Kids Are All Right, 2010

The Lovely Bones, 2009

Loving, 2016

Monte Carlo, 2011

The Nice Guys, 2016

The Predator, 2018

Slumdog Millionaire, 2008

Something Wild, 1986

Sophie’s Choice, 1982

Team America: World Police, 2004

Ulee’s Gold, 1997

War Dogs, 2016

Water for Elephants, 2011

Xanadu, 1980

Ending April 26:

Kit Kittredge: An American Girl, 2008

Ending April 30:

Bruce Almighty, 2003

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader, 2010

Cyborg, 1989

The Darkness, 2016

The Day After Tomorrow, 2004

George of the Jungle, 1997

Good Boy!, 2003

Hedwig and the Angry Inch, 2001

Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey, 1993

Homeward Bound II: Lost in San Francisco, 1996

The Ladykillers, 2004

Mary Queen of Scots, 2018

Men of Honor, 2000

The Mule, 2018

Mr. Bean’s Holiday, 2007

My Soul to Take, 2010

The Object of My Affection, 1998

Out of Sight, 1998

Puss in Boots, 2011

Religulous, 2008

Rush Hour 2, 2001

The Parallax View, 1974

Upgrade, 2018

Welcome to Marwen, 2018

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?, 2018