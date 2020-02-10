hbo-max-is-about-to-make-all-the-friends-fans’-dreams-come-true!

LOS ANGELES – SEPTEMBER 22: (L to R) Actors Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox Arquette, Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer present an award during the 54th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on September 22, 2002 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images) HBO Max is set to air a Friends reunion special with all the original cast.There is a lot of exciting news about HBO Max in the air. One announcement from the new streaming platform, which is set to launch in May 2020, has this writer very excited. They recently announced the long-awaited Friends reunion is a go!HBO Maz has been in negotiations with the six original cast members, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry, and it looks like they have all agreed on terms. Unlike the normal scripted episodes, this reunion would be interviews with the cast. It is reported that Ellen Degeneres will likely be the host for the reunion.Matthew Perry shared a vague Twitter post and if you read the comments fans went crazy!The series just celebrated its 25th anniversary in September 2019. Die-hard fans still watch and re-watch the series, which is reflected in the fact that Friends is the second most-watched TV series on Netflix. Back in 2018 when their contract to have Friends on its serviced ended, Netflix spent $100 million to keep the show an additional year.Personally, I am a huge Friends fan and I have re-watched it in its entirety more times than I can count. I was a bit disappointed that this reunion won’t be a scripted reboot. I was hoping to see what the gang is up to 25 years later.I believe the series is so popular because we can relate to the characters and the situations they find themselves in, including work struggles, relationship struggles, celebrating each other’s successes, just being there for your friends and all the sarcasm! Could this show BE any more sarcastic? It makes people feel they are truly apart of this friend group.Yes, I know there are many unrealistic things in the series but, those aren’t the things I focus on when watching. I love the humor, the writing is excellent, and the cast did a truly amazing job and making me feel like they were real people.HBO Max is set to launch this spring with the Friends series being a main attraction to the new streaming service. Are you excited for the Friends reunion? Let us know in the comments.