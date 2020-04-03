hbo-just-made-‘the-sopranos’-&-‘the-wire’-available-to-stream-for-free

HBO just made The Sopranos, The Wire, and a number of its other classic shows available to stream for free, CNN reports. The deal starts today, April 3, and is available for a limited time, though the network has not specified how long the deal will last.

The #StayHomeBoxOffice initiative includes 500 hours of programming. In addition to the hallowed titles mentioned above, series like Succession, Silicon Valley, Ballers, True Blood, and Six Feet Under are all available, as are HBO’s documentaries. Warner Bros. movies Pokemon Detective Pikachu and The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part are also included.

The move aims to make our new self-isolated reality a little easier to bear and also serves as promo for its new streaming service HBO Max, which will launch in May. Everything is available to stream from today on HBO Now and HBO Go, and no, you don’t need a subscription.