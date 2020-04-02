hbo-is-offering-several-of-its-most-popular-shows-for-free-to-encourage-people-to-stay-at-home

In an effort to provide entertainment relief for everyone doing their part by practicing social isolation, HBO has officially unlocked the largest amount of free content of any streaming platform to date. Starting Friday, April 3, the premium channel is offering viewers over 500 hours of programming that includes a robust collection of hit series and feature films:
All of the programming will be available to stream without a subscription starting Friday by downloading the HBO NOW or HBO GO apps or by visiting HBONOW.com or HBOGO.com. The content will also be made available for free via participating distribution partners’ platforms in the coming days.
HBO has never offered this amount of free programming before, and all it asks in return is that viewers stay at home. But if you’re up to it, they probably wouldn’t mind if you hopped on the #StayHomeBoxOffice hashtag while passing the time. Your call.
Here’s the full list of original series, documentaries, and Warner Bros. movies that will be available for a limited time starting Friday.
9 Full Series
Ballers (5 Seasons)
Barry (2 Seasons)
Silicon Valley (6 Seasons)
Six Feet Under (5 Seasons)
The Sopranos (7 Seasons)
Succession (2 Seasons)
True Blood (7 Seasons
Veep (7 Seasons)
The Wire (5 Seasons)
10 Docuseries and Documentaries
The Apollo
The Case Against Adnan Syed
Elvis Presley: The Searcher
I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth v. Michelle Carter
The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley
Jane Fonda in Five Acts
McMillion$
True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality
United Skates
We Are the Dream: The Kids of the MLK Oakland Oratorical Fest
20 Warner Bros. Theatricals
Arthur
Arthur 2: On the Rocks
Blinded By the Light
The Bridges of Madison County
Crazy, Stupid, Love
Empire of the Sun
Forget Paris
Happy Feet Two
Isn’t It Romantic?
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
Midnight Special
My Dog Skip
Nancy Drew And The Hidden Staircase
Pan
Pokémon Detective Pikachu
Red Riding Hood
Smallfoot
Storks
Sucker Punch
Unknown
