🔥HBO Has Made Detective Pikachu, The LEGO Movie 2 And More Movies Free For Everyone🔥

Times are particularly tough right now, what with the COVID-19 pandemic wreaking havoc on our daily lives. In order to help flatten that coronavirus curve, it’s been strongly encouraged that people stay home as much as possible. So finding ways to entertain oneself while social distancing/quarantining because all the more important to keep sane.

As a result, streaming has become an even bigger deal over the last several weeks, with folks turning to services like Netflix, Hulu and Disney+ to watch all sorts of movies and TV shows to pass the time. Now HBO is opening up select portions of its content library free to stream for a limited time, including the following Warner Bros movies:

Arthur

Arthur 2: On the Rocks

Blinded By the Light

The Bridges of Madison County

Crazy, Stupid, Love

Empire of the Sun

Forget Paris

Happy Feet Two

Isn’t It Romantic?

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

Midnight Special

My Dog Skip

Nancy Drew And The Hidden Staircase

Pan

Pokémon Detective Pikachu

Red Riding Hood

Smallfoot

Storks

Sucker Punch

Unknown

Starting tomorrow, April 3, if you visit HBO NOW or HBO GO, you’ll be able to watch all these movies without needing a subscription for either service. But that’s just the tip of the content iceberg, as the nearly 500 hours of provided free programming also includes full runs of HBO shows like The Sopranos, The Wire, True Blood and Veep, as well as documentaries like The Apollo, Elvis Presley: The Searcher and McMillion$.

As far as the cinematic selection is concerned, we have a wide variety of stories to choose from. The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part and Pokemon Detective Pikachu are among the more recent releases, with both movies, as well as Blinded By the Light and Isn’t It Romantic?, showing in theaters last year. While both The LEGO Movie 2 and Detective Pikachu were met with a solid amount of positive reception, the latter movie made the bigger splash at the box office and currently ranks as the highest-grossing video game movie adaptation of all time.

Should you have already seen these movies, there’s plenty of older stuff to take in, from the Clint Eastwood-helmed The Bridges of Madison County and the Christian Bale-led Empire of the Sun, to nostalgic content like My Dog Skip and Crazy, Stupid, Love. And for the Zack Snyder fans out there, you’re welcome to give Sucker Punch another watch as the wait continues for whether or not Warner Bros will deliver the Snyder Cut of Justice League as so many have requested.

It’s unclear how long HBO will make these movies, documentaries and TV shows available for free, but considering that this announcement was accompanied with the hashtag #StayAtHomeBoxOffice, it’s possible all this content will remain accessible until the spread of the coronavirus starts to slow down.

For now, keep checking back with CinemaBlend for more streaming news and updates, and keep track of all the movies that have had their theatrical releases delayed with our comprehensive guide.