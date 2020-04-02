hayley-williams’-guitar-driven-‘over-yet’-gives-another-preview-of-her-solo-effort-‘petals-for-armor’

After exciting Paramore fans by announcing a solo project, Hayley Williams has released her debut solo EP Petals For Armor I and is gearing up for its full-length follow-up. The singer has been anything but quiet with her album’s promotion and has already released the single “Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris” with indie powerhouse Boygenius. Now, the singer returns with her revved-up single “Over Yet” while promising a new video on the horizon.

For the new single, Williams blends down-tempo electric guitar with bright percussive elements to craft an empowering anthem. “If there’s resistance / It makes you stronger / Make it your friend,” Williams sings.

Sharing the song on social media, the singer said being stuck in quarantine has inspired her to film an aerobics video to accompany the song: “had to envision myself as an aerobics instructor (who’s actually secretly a robot) in a post-apocalyptic society in order to get these super positive lyrics out,” she wrote in a tweet. “so, bc we’re all bored as sh*t and i need stuff to do, i’m filming an exercise vid to this song. coming soon.”

Listen to “Over Yet” above.

Petals For Armor is out 5/8 via Atlantic. Pre-order it here.

