Hawley’s political consultants coordinated with his taxpayer-paid staff, audit says

Missouri Attorney General and Republican U.S. Senate candidate Josh Hawley greets his crowd of supporters at a campaign stop on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, outside the Corner Cafe in Riverside, Mo. Trump won Missouri by nearly 19 percentage points in the 2016 presidential election. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

JEFFERSON CITY — Taxpayer-paid staff working in former Attorney General Josh Hawley’s office likely met with his political consultants almost a dozen times in the months before he launched his U.S. Senate campaign in 2017, according to a report released Thursday by State Auditor Nicole Galloway.The 17-page audit — issued with 444 pages of attachments — also says employees did not follow office policy when they used personal email accounts, personal calendars and personal phones “to conduct official business, communicate, and schedule meetings.”The report marks the conclusion of a year-long probe by Galloway, a Democrat, into Hawley, a Republican who served for two years as the state’s chief law enforcement officer. It is inconclusive as to whether Hawley, now a U.S. senator, broke any laws, which bar use of taxpayer resources for personal or political purposes.”AGO (attorney general’s office) staff serve an administrative function and are in place to perform the work of the government,” the audit says. “By allowing campaign-paid consultants to interact and advise AGO staff, former Attorney General Hawley potentially used state resources for political purposes.”While the interactions between campaign paid consultants and government officials described in this report give an appearance of impropriety, we cannot conclude that any laws were violated,” the report says.Hawley said just an hour before the audit’s release that he was filing a complaint with the Missouri State Board of Accountancy for what he described as “misconduct” by Galloway. Hawley defeated then-U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill, a Democrat, in the 2018 election.The audit follows reporting published shortly before the 2018 election, by the Kansas City Star, which detailed political advisers’ involvement in the office.The Star report led to a complaint by the left-leaning American Democracy Legal Fund to the secretary of state’s office on Nov. 2, 2018. The complaint asked that Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft to investigate whether public funds were used for the election. Ashcroft, a Republican, dropped the complaint in February 2019.Ashcroft’s inquiry focused on one statute that prohibits public funds from being used for elections. Galloway’s audit examined Hawley’s compliance with other laws, including one that bars state employees from engaging in “political activity.”Galloway’s office found evidence of 11 in-person and phone meetings between Hawley’s staff and his political consultants from January to July 2017.During that time, according to the audit, Hawley’s state campaign paid a combined $141,000 to the political advisers’ consulting companies: OnMessage, Inc., First Tuesday and HLC Strategic, LLC.State law allows campaign funds to be used for “ordinary and necessary expenses” incurred by an elected office, but doesn’t define what constitutes an allowable expense, the audit says.”If better documentation had been maintained to show these interactions were solely official in nature, any appearance of impropriety could have been avoided,” the audit said. The audit also says Hawley used a state vehicle and a driver for some trips without documenting the purpose of the trip. A driver told the auditor that on Dec. 16, 2017, he drove Hawley and his wife, Erin, to Kansas City for a Chief’s football game, “where they watched the game from” a lobbyist’s “private box.”In response to the finding, Hawley, according to the audit, “indicated he was asked to attend the game in his capacity as Attorney General.”The audit cites state law that says state vehicles should only be used for official purposes. State administrative policy doesn’t allow volunteers, spouses and children from riding in state-owned vehicles” unless they are involved in state business, the audit says.In a response to the audit, Hawley’s attorneys said he “hired two outside advisors to help ensure the Attorney General’s Office would operate effectively,” the response said. “Missouri taxpayers did not pay a penny for the help of either consultant.”Hawley’s attorneys said his travel mirrored the practice of his Democratic predecessors, and said any “stops related to political activity were incidental to state business.”The attorneys also said Hawley’s use of personal devices and email to communicate complied with state law.Hawley criticized Galloway, a Democrat, last month before the release of the audit. Auditees are provided with draft copies of audits prior to an audit’s release.Without releasing the draft they were provided, Hawley’s attorneys said in a Jan. 14 letter they were “very pleased” with the report’s conclusion. Then they expressed concern with an email they said compromised the impartiality of the audit.On Twitter, Hawley published an email chain in which Pamela Allison, an audit manager, said she would “beef up” a section of the Hawley audit that dealt with the office’s and/or Hawley’s use of “personal email/personal calendar.”Hawley said Allison intended to share the email only among audit staff but inadvertently sent it to the attorney general’s office.Auditors are prohibited by state law from discussing specific audits before the audit is released.When asked during a House Budget Committee hearing whether she believed Allison’s email was “inappropriate,” Galloway responded: “I would ask you to wait until the entirety of the audit and it will become clear. It does not give me pause.”The audit responds to Hawley’s claim of political bias.”The inadvertently sent email from the Audit Manager cited in the response is not evidence of a lack of objectivity, rather evidence that the audit team was appropriately evaluating audit evidence,” the audit said.”Presented with evidence that satisfied one area of concern,” the audit said, “the audit team removed a potential finding, and when presented with additional evidence to support another existing area of concern, made the decision to include that information in the initial draft of the report.The audit also said staff gave the report a “thorough review process” before it was released.

State government is a big, sprawling operation that spends your Missouri tax dollars. Stay up to date on what’s happening in Jefferson City by subscribing.

St. Louis Post-Dispatch Our daily political newsletter featuring local and national updates and analysis.

The finding follows an investigation Ashcroft’s office opened in November into the alleged misuse of public resources.

Newly released records offer a glimpse into the inner-workings of former Gov. Eric Greitens’ notoriously opaque administration.

Sen.-elect Josh Hawley, a Republican, has called a complaint against him the work of a “Hillary Clinton henchman” and said the complaint is “totally absurd” and “frivolous.”

“Election is over and Dems lost,” Hawley wrote on Twitter. “Get over it.”

The attorney general and Senate candidate said his office followed the law when allowing political consultants to coordinate with his office.

Missouri Attorney General and Republican U.S. Senate candidate Josh Hawley greets his crowd of supporters at a campaign stop on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, outside the Corner Cafe in Riverside, Mo. Trump won Missouri by nearly 19 percentage points in the 2016 presidential election. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com