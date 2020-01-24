have-you-made-the-world-a-better-place-this-national-compliment-day?

Giving or receiving a compliment goes a long way to boosting the mood.

And there’s no better day than today to get involved.

Yes, January 24 is National Compliment Day – have you received any yet?

Today is the perfect day to spread kindness and positivity (Credit: Unsplash)

When you receive a compliment it acts as a boost to your happiness as well as your confidence.

Read more: Wetherspoons to limit parents to two alcoholic drinks each if they’re with their kids

So if you see someone deserving, there’s never been a better time to spread some love and positivity.

Hey you. Yes you, reading this right now. Your hair looks great.

You could brighten the day of a friend, a work colleague or a stranger in the street.

And, if you feel too shy to actually tell them in person, do it over social media.

Read more: Kopparberg to launch a fruity new cider flavour this February

Twitter has most certainly been getting in on the act, spreading the love and urging you to get involved, too.

Hey you. Yes you, reading this right now. Your hair looks great. #NationalComplimentDay — Virgin Atlantic (@VirginAtlantic) January 24, 2020

Miles reckons you’re the cat’s pyjamas! 💙 #NationalComplimentDay pic.twitter.com/Q3dT4xhqCU — Battersea (@Battersea_) January 24, 2020

You don’t need a special day to say something nice. You can treat someone well every single day. It’s easy. 1. Find someone 2. Say something nice 3. Make the world a better, more welcoming place#NationalComplimentDay pic.twitter.com/B1taM8lZ4c — Jordan Brown – Let’s build a #MentalHealthMovement (@JPBrown5) January 24, 2020

Morning!☕️🎶 It’s Friday! and it’s #NationalComplimentDay You are beautiful!..yes you are! 😘 Have an amazing Friday!❤️ pic.twitter.com/yXMzix3btS — Marilyn~✨💜 (@marilynbrianna) January 24, 2020

The day has been celebrated since 1998, when Americans Kathy Chamberlin and Debby Hoffman decided it was time to spread a little love and kindness.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us how you’ve taken part in National Compliment Day.