have-chinese-researchers-uncovered-the-new-disease-x? 

For the last two years health authorities around the world have been on high alert for the emergence of disease X – a novel pathogen for which there is no treatment or vaccine.

But could a mysterious pneumonia circulating in central China be the latest candidate? This week Chinese authorities confirmed that an unidentified lung infection that struck 59 people in the city of Wuhan in December is a novel coronavirus – a member of a family of viruses that have jumped from animals to humans, two of which have killed around 1500 people between them in the last 20 years.

So far, just six coronaviruses have ever been identified in humans so an emerging one is an intriguing – and worrying – prospect.

Dr Jeremy Farrar, director of Wellcome, said: “Epidemics of diseases known and unknown are one of our greatest global health threats; threats that are with us constantly. A cluster of patients with an unusual respiratory infection is, and should always be, a worry.”

Coronaviruses are fairly common and cause upper respiratory tract illnesses such as colds and coughs. Most cause mild to moderate symptoms but two – severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS) – have proved particularly deadly.