have-chinese-researchers-uncovered-the-new-disease-x? 

For the last two years health authorities around the world have been on high alert for the emergence of disease X – a novel pathogen for which there is no treatment or vaccine.
But could a mysterious pneumonia circulating in central China be the latest candidate? This week Chinese authorities confirmed that an unidentified lung infection that struck 59 people in the city of Wuhan in December is a novel coronavirus – a member of a family of viruses that have jumped from animals to humans, two of which have killed around 1500 people between them in the last 20 years.
So far, just six coronaviruses have ever been identified in humans so an emerging one is an intriguing – and worrying – prospect.
Dr Jeremy Farrar, director of Wellcome, said: “Epidemics of diseases known and unknown are one of our greatest global health threats; threats that are with us constantly. A cluster of patients with an unusual respiratory infection is, and should always be, a worry.”
Coronaviruses are fairly common and cause upper respiratory tract illnesses such as colds and coughs. Most cause mild to moderate symptoms but two – severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS) – have proved particularly deadly.
Despite being from the same family, or genotype, they react in very different ways.
SARS emerged in China in 2002 – thought to have spilled over from bats to civet cats to humans – and over the next year spread to 26 countries, infecting around 8,000 people and killing 700.
It spread easily between humans but then appeared to run itself out – although health authorities are on the alert for its re-emergence.
MERS on the other hand has proved less explosive but more tenacious – it first emerged in 2012 in Jordan, when it jumped from camels to humans, and then spread throughout the Arabian peninsula.
Around 2,500 cases of the disease have been identified so far and, while the disease hit a peak of more than 600 cases in 2014, there were still more than 190 cases last year. It is more deadly than SARS, and has claimed around 850 lives in total.
Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, lead on MERS at the World Health Organization, who spoke to The Telegraph last year, said the virus was still a worry for the WHO.
“In one sense MERS is a success story. The efforts of countries have prevented many infections and each infection that’s prevented is an outbreak that’s prevented.
“But MERS is a coronavirus and they’re known for their ability to cause massive outbreaks.
“MERS is the latest coronavirus to spill over into the human population. Many other coronaviruses are circulating in animals and it’s only a matter of time until the next one emerges,” she said.
She added: “Every single case that spills over from animals to humans has the ability to cause an outbreak. This is what keeps us up at night. SARS is disease X, MERS is disease X.”
The major focus of authorities in China will be how easily the virus can jump from person to person.
When a disease first spills over from animals to humans it is unpredictable, says Ralph Baric, professor of microbiology and immunology at the University of North Carolina and an expert on emerging infectious diseases. The disease may transmit easily or it may require additional mutations for it to pass from person to person.
“The first cases of SARS were sporadic animal to human cases. Then there was a micro outbreak and the virus became more and more effective. SARS went from being a geographically isolated, limited infection to being transmitted to many countries and 8,000 people within six months,” he said.
In the case of SARS “super spreaders” emerged – individuals who were able to transmit the disease to a disproportionately large number of people.
But an interesting feature of the disease was that the majority of people who became infected had symptoms, sought medical help and therefore the disease was able to be contained and controlled, says Prof Baric.
MERS on the other hand can spread throughout a healthy population who may not necessarily become ill but who can pass it to other susceptible individuals.
In Abu Dhabi, where there have been 89 cases of the disease since 2012, tests on camel workers showed that many had MERS antibodies but suffered no symptoms.
Instead, says Dr Farida Al Hosani, a communicable diseases expert at Abu Dhabi’s department of health, most of those who became ill were those who had just occasional contact with camels or camel workers. They were predominantly older people and with underlying conditions such as diabetes or cardiovascular disease.
MERS is not as easily transmissible as SARS and it mainly spreads in hospitals or among people in close contact with patients.
“The highest risk area of transmission in hospital is the emergency department before the cases are diagnosed,” says Dr Al Hosani.
“The challenge is that cases come in with very common symptoms and they go from the emergency department to admission to another ward and all of this pathway is at risk,” she says.
Protecting hospital workers by providing them with masks and ensuring patients with respiratory symptoms are segregated has been crucial to containing the disease.
“Those are small things but they have had a huge impact,” she says
For the moment, information on the new virus is limited. Only preliminary tests have been carried out on 15 patients and Professor David Heymann, an infectious disease expert at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, says that this mysterious pneumonia might not even be a coronavirus.
Testing could have picked up a background virus that is circulating in the population but that is not causing any symptoms.
What is clear is that the new disease does not yet appear to be easily spreading.
And crucially health workers – the most vulnerable in any new infectious disease outbreak – have not been infected.
“The fact that no hospital workers have been infected is a sign of good infection prevention and control practices but also that it doesn’t transmit easily,” says Prof Heymann.
But it is still early days.
“Whenever a new pathogen or organism is identified and nothing is known about the way it transmits to humans we should consider it important and keep a close eye on it,” he says.
