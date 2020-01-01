“have-a-wonderful-2020”:-pm-modi-tweets-new-year-wishes

“May everyone be healthy and may everyone’s aspirations be fulfilled,” PM Modi tweeted

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted this morning with New Year wishes. It is the Prime Minister’s first New Year after he won a second term with a massive victory in the national election held in April and May last year.

“Have a wonderful 2020! May this year be filled with joy and prosperity. May everyone be healthy and may everyone’s aspirations be fulfilled,” PM Modi tweeted.

Have a wonderful 2020! May this year be filled with joy and prosperity. May everyone be healthy and may everyone’s aspirations be fulfilled. आप सभी को साल 2020 की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 1, 2020

On Tuesday, he also tweeted a montage that compiled what the country achieved in 2019 and what it hopes to achieve this year.

“Lovely compilation! Covers quite a lot of the progress we achieved in 2019. Here is hoping 2020 marks the continuation of people powered efforts to transform India and empower the lives of 130 crore Indians,” PM Modi said.

Lovely compilation! Covers quite a lot of the progress we achieved in 2019. Here is hoping 2020 marks the continuation of people powered efforts to transform India and empower the lives of 130 crore Indians. https://t.co/HHghJe0owW – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 31, 2019

The montage starts with a woman running on a beach, then a shot of the Statue of Unity dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel follows.

On New Year’s day, the government restored SMS service in Kashmir valley five months after it was snapped following the government’s move to scrap special status to Jammu and Kashmir and divide it into two Union Territories.

On December 31 night, thousands of people came out on the streets to celebrate and usher in the New Year. Firecrackers were heard in cities across the country.

In Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, people gathered overnight in the biting cold to protest against the new citizenship law that fast-tracks the process of giving citizenship to persecuted non-Muslims from three neighbouring countries.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act for the first time makes religion the test of citizenship in India. The government says it will help minorities from three Muslim-dominated countries to get citizenship if they fled to India before 2015 because of religious persecution. Critics say it is designed to discriminate against Muslims and violates the secular principles of the constitution.