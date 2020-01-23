hate-crime-laws-don’t-censor-you,-they-let-people-like-me-live-free-from-abuse

I’ve always been a campaigner, ever since I was a child. It sounds like an utter cliché but it’s in my DNA.

It’s a duty to create a world where people like myself can thrive, without fear or anxiety – giving a voice back to the voiceless.

I was born with a genetic condition called Neurofibromatosis Type 1, which is characterised by the growth of non-cancerous tumours called fibromas that grow on nerve endings. These can occur anywhere on the human body – in my case they are on my face, affecting both symmetry and function.

I’ve had experiences where I’ve been called an ‘ugly ct’ or told I should have been ‘euthanised at birth’ online.

I’ve been verbally and physically attacked in pubs and on public transport and gangs of youths with camera phones are less than friendly towards me. On one occasion the abuse was so offensive that I was compelled to report it to the police as a hate crime.

What do we actually mean when we talk about ‘hate’ crime, though?

I know some people may roll their eyes, sigh, mutter the words ‘snowflake’ and instantly disengage – but, please, stay with me on this.

Hate crime occurs when somebody is the target for hostility or abuse because of their race, religion or, in the case of a disfigurement, it comes under disability. It may be verbal or physical abuse, damage to property – the key is that it’s hostility based on a certain protected characteristic like disability.

New research out from the charity Changing Faces shows that one in four people with a visible difference, such as a mark, scar or condition that affects their appearance, have experienced a hate crime. Yet the majority didn’t go on to report it. Imagine if the same was true of burglary victims – I’m sure we’d find that very odd.

I’m acutely aware that justice doesn’t need a modifier and that not every bad thing that happens to me is a hate crime, being abused because of how you look is not okay.

I’m fortunate that, having presented documentaries on this very topic, I can both recognise it when it happens and also know the most effective ways of reporting – I had an incident once go all the way to the CPS.

Unfortunately due to lack of evidence – or, in my opinion, not enough understanding as to what disability hate crime is within the criminal justice system – we were unable to action the case any further.

The reason people don’t report are multi-faceted. People might not know or be confident that it’s a hate crime, some may just have the residual acceptance that this abuse is normal (it isn’t) and they may have no faith in the system.

Either way, reporting is key. It’s also important to note that it’s not just a person who’s the target of the abuse that can report a hate crime but any witnesses as well.

If something feels wrong or hateful then it probably is wrong. If you are unsure, let the experts decide; I’m not a lawyer, I’m not an expert, so we need to place it in the hands of those who are.

And while one incident of abuse alone may not meet the criteria of a hate crime, at least it will have been recorded by the police and if that abuse continues it may then become a criminal offence.

While I’m acutely aware that justice doesn’t need a modifier and that not every bad thing that happens to me is a hate crime, being abused because of how you look is not – and will never be – okay.

This is about dignity and accountability. When it comes to the online world, how we behave and who we are digitally are one and the same thing and our actions in this space have real impact and consequences for people.

Do people really think it’s okay to tell my good friend Rory to go hang himself because he was born with a facial birthmark and shared a picture of himself online?

Whilst I am at a point now of being almost bulletproof, hearing the stories of others is still a soul wound. This kind of abuse can destroy people’s worlds – the sound of the phone ringing can send panic through their hearts; they don’t leave the house. I identify with those emotions, the sadness and the hurt, because I’ve felt them.

Hate crime laws aren’t there to censor freedom of speech, they simply hold people to account.

I, and thousands of others who have a visible difference, have the right to live our lives without the fear of ridicule or abuse. It’s that simple.

Adam is supporting Changing Faces’ Visible Hate campaign

MORE: Hate crimes jump by 10% in one year across England and Wales

MORE: Trans hate crimes jump by 81% in a year with 300% rise in Yorkshire

MORE: Now trolls are turning on disabled people as hate crime jumps by a third