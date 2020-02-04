Hashem Abedi trial: Brother of Manchester Arena bomber 'just as guilty of murder', court told

The younger brother of the Manchester Arena bomber had a “shared goal” of mass murder and played a key role in the creation of the homemade explosive detonated at an Ariana Grande concert, the Old Bailey heard today.

Salman Abedi, 22, was the suicide bomber who left 22 people dead and almost 1,000 people injured or psychologically traumatised in an attack as crowds left the pop concert on May 22, 2017.

Jurors heard Abedi targeted the foyer of the busy arena, just as hoards of young concertgoers streamed to the exits of the 21,000-capacity arena.

Adebi’s younger brother Hashem, now 22, is accused of being instrumental in the planning of the murderous attack, allegedly obtaining explosive chemicals and shrapnel, and trying to cover their tracks with aliases and false details.

Opening the prosecution case this morning, Duncan Penny QC said Hashem Abedi, like his sibling, had wanted to “maim and kill as many people as possible”, and is “just as guilty of the murder of the 22 people killed as was his brother”.

Jurors heard Hashem Abedi was born in Manchester, into a family that originated from Libya. The brothers had shown signs of “radicalisation” in the months before the attack, it is said.

Manchester Arena Terror Attack: Victims

Describing the night of the attack, Mr Penny said Salman Abedi left behind a scene of “destruction and chaos” when he set off the bomb he was carrying in a rucksack.

“In the public foyer outside one of the entrances to the Manchester Arena in Central Manchester, shortly after the conclusion of a concert by the singer Ariana Grande, this defendant’s brother detonated a large homemade improvised explosive device – a bomb packed with shrapnel contained in a rucksack on his back”, he said.

“The device was constructed from a mixture of chemicals acquired by the brothers for this purpose, including Hydrogen Peroxide and Sulphuric Acid.”

It is believed Salman Abedi alone chose the specific target – the concert of a singer with a young fanbase – but his brother allegedly had shared the aim of causing mass destruction.

CCTV of Salman Abedi from the night he carried out the Manchester Arena terror attack (PA)

Mr Penny said the brothers had a “shared goal – to kill, maim, and injure as many people as possible with the detonation of a large homemade bomb in a public place.

“This explosion was the culmination of months of planning, experimentation, and preparation by the two of them.

“The defendant encouraged and assisted his brother Salman to carry out this attack.”

Mr Penny said Abedi is accused of helping his brother with a series of acts when plotting the terror attack, including buying materials for a bomb.

“This defendant obtained the ingredients or precursor chemicals for the construction of an improvised explosive device”, he said.

“Over a period of three months the two of them sought to distance themselves from that activity in various ways – through the use of others bank details, and online accounts created for the purpose and the use of fictitious names and identities.”

Hashem Adebi is accused of “experimenting” with different materials for use in an explosive, securing a property in a “distant part of Manchester” to store bomb parts, buying screws and nails to use as “anti-personnel shrapnel”, and buying “in haste” in April 2017 a Nissan Micra to use as a “de facto storage facility” for the bomb parts.

“Hashem Abedi is just as responsible for this atrocity – as surely as if he had selected the target and detonated the bomb himself”, added Mr Penny.

Abedi denies murdering 22 people, named as off-duty police officer Elaine McIver, 43, Saffie Roussos, 8, Sorrell Leczkowski, 14, Eilidh MacLeod, 14, Nell Jones, 14, Olivia Campbell-Hardy, 15, Megan Hurley, 15, Georgina Callander, 18, Chloe Rutherford,17, Liam Curry, 19, Courtney Boyle, 19, Philip Tron, 32, John Atkinson, 26, Martyn Hett, 29, Kelly Brewster, 32, Angelika Klis, 39, Marcin Klis, 42, Michelle Kiss, 45, Alison Howe, 45, Lisa Lees, 43, Wendy Fawell, 50 and Jane Tweddle, 51.

He also denies a charge of attempted murder, and conspiring with his brother to cause explosions.

The trial which could last up to eight weeks continues. ​