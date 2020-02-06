Hashem Abedi trial: Bomb chemicals 'ordered with we have come to slaughter email'

An email address containing the Arabic for “We have come to slaughter” was used to order 30 litres of hydrogen peroxide seven weeks before the Manchester Arena bombing, the Old Bailey has heard.

Suicide bomber Salman Abedi, 22, detonated a homemade explosive at the concert hall on May 22, 2017 after an Ariana Grande concert, killing 22 people. His younger brother Hashem Abedi, now also 22, is accused of helping to plot the attack, allegedly buying materials to be used in a bomb, experimenting with explosives and helping to store material used.

Prosecutor Duncan Penny QC told jurors an email address used to buy the key bomb-making chemical hydrogen peroxide on Amazon was set up using public wifi in Hulme Market in south Manchester on March 20, 2017.

The Gmail account was named “bedab7jeana” and a note of it was later discovered torn up in the bins at the Abedi family home, the court heard.

“The literal translation of ‘bedab7jeana’ — it’s Arabic — means ‘We have come to slaughter’,” said Mr Penny.

He said traffic cameras caught a car, said to be Abedi’s, being driven to and from the marketplace at the time the email address had been set up.

“Thirteen days later, this email address was provided to Amazon in relation to the successful purchase of 30 litres of hydrogen peroxide.”

The court also heard that in March 2017 Hashem Abedi allegedly asked a friend, Mohammed Younis Soliman, to buy 10 litres of sulphuric acid. Mr Penny said Soliman’s mobile phone, with evidence of the chemical purchase and his alleged ties to the Abedis, was seized two months before the bombing. But the contents were not analysed at the time.

Abedi denies 22 murder charges, attempted murder, and conspiring with his brother to cause explosions. The trial continues.