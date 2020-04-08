has-vijay-deverakonda-signed-a-new-film-amid-coronavirus-lockdown?

|

Published: Wednesday, April 8, 2020, 14: 18 [IST]

In a very short span of time, Vijay Deverakonda has managed to make his mark in the Telugu film industry and now, the talented actor is gearing up for his grand Bollywood debut as well. No wonder the Arjun Reddy star is in high demand these days. In fact, reports are doing the rounds that the 30-year-old may have actually okayed another project. But is it true? Read on to know the details! According to the latest grapevine, Mental Madhilo director Vivek Athreya is going to team up with Vijay for his next directorial outing. It is being said that the talented filmmaker recently met the World Famous Lover hero, and gave him a narration. Apparently, Deverakonda was highly impressed with the story and gave his nod. But as per a report in gulte.com, neither Vijay has met Vivek nor has he signed any new film. Yes, Deverakonda did have a meeting with the young director but it was long back and not recently. Hence, it’s pretty unlikely that these two are coming together for a movie. Plus, the entire country is in lockdown currently due to the Novel Coronavirus outbreak. Therefore, it’s not possible that Vijay and Vivek would have met for a narration. As soon as the Corona crisis subsides, Vijay will resume shooting for his much-awaited film Fighter, which is being helmed by maverick filmmaker Puri Jagannadh. Co-starring Bollywood beauty Ananya Panday, the action romantic-drama is being bankrolled by Karan Johar’s banner Dharma Productions. Since Fighter will release in Hindi and Telugu, the movie will mark Vijay’s debut in Bollywood and Ananya’s debut in Tollywood. What’s Bothering Vijay Deverakonda Amid Coronavirus Lockdown?