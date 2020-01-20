has-shona-left-coronation-street-for-good?

Coronation Street said farewell to Shona Platt (Julia Goulding) on Monday evening as she headed off for some medical treatment.

Last week, she woke up from her coma only to discover she had severe memory loss.

The Christmas Day shooting had a bigger impact than first thought and she couldn’t remember her husband or family.

There was complete horror for poor David when Shona mistakenly thought Max was her killer son Clayton.

However, in the latest episodes, there was hope for Shona.

David realised there wasn’t no way to help Shona in Weatherfield and had to make a heart-breaking decision.

He had a heart-to-heart with Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) and Bethany Platt (Lucy Fallon), telling them Shona would be going to Leeds for some treatment.

As a result, David was toiling over how he would be able to cope with taking the kids to and from Leeds, but his family was on hand to reassure him they would help.

It was Max who took the news badly as he couldn’t help but feel guilty for previously saying he didn’t want Shona in his life.

With the guilt creeping in on him, David explained: “She will be fine, it’s just going to take more time, that’s all. She needs special care.”

What’s more, David made the difficult decision to send Max to Marion Logan’s for a couple of days each week to ease his workload.

As for whether Shona will be back, Coronation Street declined to comment officially on her return date when asked by RadioTimes.com.

However, Julia’s exit comes with her planned maternity leave.

On the show, doctors said they would need a year to work on regaining her memory, so it might not be January 2021 until fans see Shona again.

