has-rishabh-pant-dumped-urvashi-rautela-for-his-new-girlfriend?

Stories of cricketers dating Bollywood actors are very common these days. Recently, Hardik Pandya got himself engaged to model Natasha Stankovic while KL Rahul has been seen in the company of Athiya Shetty very often. The likes of Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh have tied the knot with actresses already.

There is another cricketer who was seen in the company of a Bollywood actor once. This is rising Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant. The lady he accompanied was Urvashi Rautela. The two, apparently, had dinner together.

However, after media started reporting fervently that they are in a relationship, Rishabh Pant took to social media and posted a picture of himself with his ‘official’ girlfriend Isha Negi. This has proven to be a death knell for the possibly budding relationship between Pant and Rautela, at least it seems that way.

Urvashi Rautela, Rishabh Pant

According to a report published by News18.com, both stars have blocked each other from their respective WhatsApp accounts. This is probably the most clear signal yet that the two had something going on before they decided to part ways.

The report also claims that it was the Bollywood beauty who tried contacting her cricketer friend but the 21-year old didn’t respond. Astonishingly, he even went to the extent of blocking her. This led to Urvashi responding in kind. However, another version of the story says that the two celebrities took the decision of blocking each other after mutual agreement.

Her dalliance with Pant wasn’t the Hate Story 4 actress’ first encounter with a cricketer, if one believes the grapevine. She was earlier linked with the highly successful but somewhat controversial cricketer Hardik Pandya before. That relationship also didn’t blossom into anything substantial.

Urvashi Rautela was once seen with Hardik Pandya

Pant let the world know about his feelings for girlfriend Isha Negi when he Instagrammed a picture of himself and her, standing in the snow, apparently at a hill-station, with the message saying “I like me better when I’m with you.”

Things are going well for Rishabh Pant after he managed to come up with a decent performance against West Indies in India’s last ODI series. Last year was a topsy-turvy ride for the Delhi lad as he lost his place in the Test team and was severely criticised for not performing up to expectations in the ODI format. All this happened after he was ignored and then picked in the World Cup squad.

Urvashi Rautela is a former Miss Universe contestant whose Bollywood career has seen her star in movies such as Sanam Re, Great Grand Masti, Hate Story 4, and Pagalpanti. She made her debut opposite Sunny Deol in the movie Singh Saab the Great.