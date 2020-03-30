has-miley-cyrus-vowed-to-never-twerk-again?-singer-says-twerking-turkey-memes-hurt-her



Has Miley Cyrus vowed to never twerk again? Did memes showing Miley as a twerking turkey damage her self-esteem? That’s what some are wondering after an Instagram live interview the “Wrecking Ball” singer held with fellow Disney child star Demi Lovato. Demi and Miley have a lot that they can relate to within each other’s experiences and body shaming is one of them. Demi has been speaking out about the topic after she revealed that her near-fatal overdose was directly linked to a long-term eating disorder she’s struggled with. During a one on one interview, Miley opened up to the world about how body shaming after her VMAs performance, where she twerked and gyrated against Robin Thicke during a live performance of “Blurred Lines” caused her to develop social phobias.

In the 2013 performance, Miley was at the height of breaking free from her Hannah Montana image, but most people were not prepared for her brazen performance. Not only was Miley’s performance rife with sexual innuendos, some people felt that as a 108-pound, white girl, but she was also guilty of cultural appropriation and even exploitation as she twerked on stage while surrounded by curvy darker-skinned women.

Not only did controversy ensue that resulted in Miley receiving heavy backlash and criticism, but she said the memes and gifs that trolls created where they posted her face on a twerking turkey destroyed her confidence.

Here is the 2013 video of Miley Cyrus’ VMAs performance.

Memes and gifs featuring Miley Cyrus as a twerking turkey flooded social media following the performance and her performance was the subject of media coverage for weeks to come. Even seven years later, images of Miley Cyrus as a twerking turkey are all over social media platforms.

Miley spoke to Demi Lovato and revealed how the backlash and hurtful memes and gifs affected her self-esteem. She even said she felt like a fraud as she was building a reputation for being extremely confident yet she wouldn’t wear shorts, skirts, or a bathing suit after being body shamed.

Miley stated the following.

“I basically went through two or three years where I wouldn’t wear shorts. I stopped wearing skirts on stage, all this s–t because after the VMAs, and I had on my cute little nude bodysuit, everyone started comparing me to a turkey and putting a turkey in my outift.”

Fans also noticed that Miley has stopped twerking on stage and many wonder if she will ever twerk again after the VMAs backlash.

You may see the full Instagram live interview with Demi Lovato below.

.@MileyCyrus opened up to Demi Lovato on IG Live about being bodyshamed after her 2013 #VMAs performance, says she did not wear shorts or a bikini for 2-3 years: “It was just really, really hurtful to be so body-shamed like that. And it really affected me in my personal life.” pic.twitter.com/OYndZNpeHD — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 18, 2020

What do you think about Miley Cyrus’ admission to how being body-shamed impacted her?

Were you surprised to find out that the memes and gifs of Miley as a twerking turkey hurt her so deeply?



