has-krish-jagarlamudi-approached-anushka-shetty-for-pawan-kalyan-starrer?

|

Published: Friday, April 3, 2020, 14: 55 [IST]

Since Pawan Kalyan has returned to the movies after a two-year-long hiatus, he has been in the news for several reasons. But mostly, everyone has been talking about him being in high demand and signing five back-to-back movies. Apart from Vakeel Saab, which is the remake of Bollywood blockbuster Pink, Kalyan also started shooting for Krish Jagarlamudi’s directorial venture back in February. The movie is said to be titled Virupaksha, but the makers haven’t officially announced the same. In fact, the period drama was in the making until the Indian government ordered a complete lockdown in order to fight the spreading of the deadly Coronavirus. Now that everything is on hold, we hear the makers are finalizing the rest of the cast for the much-awaited film. Not too long ago, reports were doing the rounds about Anushka Shetty playing the female lead. And while the talented actress could very well become a part of the film, she hasn’t been approached for the role of the leading lady. Yes, you heard that right. According to a report in Telugu Bulletin, Krish is planning to cast the Baahubali heroine in a guest role. The filmmaker has already offered her the cameo but, it’s still unclear whether Anushka has accepted or rejected the proposal. Guess with time, we’ll get to know about her inclusion in the cast. For now, the 38-year-old is looking forward to the release of her much-delayed film Nishabdham. Directed by Hemant Madhukar, the suspense-thriller also features R Madhavan, Anjali, Michael Madsen, Subbaraju, Shalini Pandey and Srinivas Avasarala in important roles. Arjun Rampal To Fight Pawan Kalyan In Krish Jagarlamudi’s Film?