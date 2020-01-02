has-keanu-left-eastenders-and-what-does-linda-know?

EastEnders viewers have been left wondering the fate of Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) all through the festive season after he was seemingly killed on Christmas Day.

The festive storyline saw the character kidnapped by Martin Fowler (James Bye), who apparently shot him, as Phil (Steve McFadden) sought revenge on Keanu for his affair with Sharon (Letitia Dean) and fathering her unborn baby.

Having shown the footage to Ben (Max Bowden), Keanu certainly appeared to be a goner – but a flashback episode on New Year’s Day finally showed us what really happened – and revealed just how Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) got mixed up in it all.

So has Keanu left Walford? Here’s what you need to know…

Has Keanu left EastEnders?

We don’t yet know if we’re going to see Keanu again, but Danny Walters has left the soap – meaning we’re unlikely to see Keanu again in Albert Square.

The past week left a question mark hanging over his fate, with further confusion over recent leaked paparazzi pictures of scenes yet to air showing Keanu at the airport with his mum Karen (Lorraine Stanley).

It was unclear at the time whether these photos were staged, scrapped or a red herring – or whether they’re snaps which actually show the character managing to escape.

One thing is clear from last night’s episode though, and that’s that Keanu’s death was most definitely faked.

The instalment saw Martin transporting an unconscious Keanu to a remote warehouse, where he took him inside and tied him up – initially concealing his sight, which proved pointless as Keanu removed his mask and saw who was responsible for his kidnap.

Martin was left conflicted as Keanu pleaded with him for his life, reminding him that the Mitchells could not be trusted, but then things got even more complicated after Linda, who was drunk in the van outside, woke up.

What does Linda know?

Linda knows that Keanu isn’t actually dead – and that she and Martin faked his death, allowing him to escape.

After she woke up in the van, she was horrified to hear what sounded like a gunshot – only for Martin to leave the premises and for Linda to spot him with the gun in his hand.

Martin managed to apprehend her and dragged her into the warehouse where she saw Keanu, battered and bruised, but alive – and Martin filled her in on the story, confessing he had been unable to carry out his mission to kill him.

Linda came up with a plan to shoot Keanu but to do so in the shoulder – the impact of which would send him backwards where he could then lie unconscious on the floor.

However neither Martin nor Keanu were keen on that idea, so Linda grabbed the weapon and fired the shot – with the realisation of her actions only sinking in afterwards.

Luckily Keanu was still alive, and before he left he begged Linda to keep him up to date on how Sharon and her baby were doing – something she was unable to commit to, knowing that they’d all be dead if Phil found out the truth.

Keanu was last seen heading off into the darkness, as Martin burned his belongings – including his passport – but will we be seeing him again?

We’ll just have to keep watching to see if we find out where he ends up…

EastEnders continues on Thursday night on BBC One at 7.30pm.





