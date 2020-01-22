Love Island twins Eve and Jess Gale made quite the impact when they first arrived in the villa.

The pair wasted no time in making their presence known, swiping Mike and Callum from under the noses of Leanne and Shaughna, as well as fighting amongst themselves over Callum.

However the pair were separated just days later after Eve was dumped from the island in the first recoupling – and since then we’ve barely seen sight of Jess either.

So has she left the series too in the wake of her sister’s exit?

Here’s what’s going on…

Has Jess Gale left Love Island?

While Eve might have lasted just a few days in the villa, her sister Jess has not left the series.

The 20-year-old narrowly escaped the chop during Friday night’s recoupling when just she and Eve were left, and Nas Majeed had to choose between the pair of them.

He ultimately opted to choose Jess, after saying he had ‘spent slightly more time with her and got to know her a bit better’ – leaving the sisters in tears.

Eve later urged Jess to stay on in the villa, saying: ‘I wouldn’t let you walk away with me, you’ve got to try…you can’t let me hold you back.’

Jess later admitted in the Beach Hut: ‘My experience in here is going to be so different without her, I’m going to be thinking about her the whole time.’

Eve has since spoken out about the tensions between her and Jess over Callum, saying on Aftersun: ‘It was just bickering. Our arguments can get much worse than that…when me and Jess argue we argue.’

Why did viewers think Jess had left?

Viewers were left to question whether Jess was still in the show after she was barely seen in Tuesday night’s instalment.

If Jess didn’t get much screen time in Tuesday’s episode she was most definitely there on Monday night, as the lapdance challenge returned – and new arrival Rebecca Gormley showed up to shake things up in the villa.

With another recoupling surely set to happen soon, we’ll have to keep watching to see how Jess fares as the series progresses.

Love Island continues on Wednesday night on ITV2 at 9pm.





