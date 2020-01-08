has-hardik-pandya-and-natasa-stankovic’s-wedding-date-been-fixed?

Hardik Pandya in trouble over alleged tweet on Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar













“Main Tera, Tu Meri Jaane, Saara Hindustan.” These filmy lines by Indian cricket all-rounder Hardik Pandya for his long-time girlfriend, Natasa Stankovic, as they exchanged rings was a visual treat for all.

After the much talked about yacht proposal videos and pictures going viral, it seems like the couple is quite keen on taking their relationship a notch higher soon. Yes, the wedding bells will soon ring for the couple. Post their engagement in Dubai, Hardik and Natasa, along with Natasa’s parents, were spotted in Mumbai having dinner together.

Hardik’s meeting with Natasa’s parents has sparked rumours that a wedding will soon follow for the lovely couple. A few days ago, Natasa had shared a cosy picture with Hardik Pandya. The much-in-love couple looked adorable together as they spent quality time together post their engagement.

Natasa’s ex Aly Goni, who participated in Nach Baliye season 9 with her, also spilt a few beans on Hardik and Natasa’s engagement. In an interview with TOI, when asked about Natasa’s engagement with Hardik, he said, “Natasa told me about her relationship with Hardik some time ago. She really loves him a lot and so does he. I remember, during ‘Nach Baliye’, he would often call to check on her. They look nice together and I am very happy for her. They make a perfect match. Natasa is a darling; she is sweet and caring.”

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic

Aly, who has not met Hardik yet, added, “I have spoken to him a couple of times, as Natasa and I would practically be together for eight-nine hours rehearsing for ‘Nach Baliye’. I plan to meet them soon and congratulate them in person.”

On hearing the news of Hardik and Natasa’s engagement, many people were surprised, including Hardik’s colleagues Virat Kohli, Yuzvendra Chaha. Natasha is best known for her appearance in Badshah’s song DJ Waale Babu.