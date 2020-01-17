has-danny-miller-left-emmerdale-as-aaron-dingle-for-good?

Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) has had a very rough few months on Emmerdale, what with the love of his life being handed a lengthy prison sentence and cutting off all contact with him.

Aaron’s beau Robert Sugden (Ryan Hawley) has been locked up for killing Lee Posner (Kris Mochrie) – Victoria’s (Isabel Hodgins) vile rapist – and poor Aaron has been handling it all kinds of badly.

His inability to move on eventually led to his decision to leave the village, but is this exit permanent?

Has Danny Miller left Emmerdale for good?

It’s not yet known for sure whether or not actor Danny will be coming back, however the door has been left wide open for his character to return.

Since he lost Robert, Aaron’s struck fear in the hearts of Lee’s family and hooked up with various men to keep himself occupied in the wake of this heartbreak, but an attempt at a distraction backfired on Tuesday night when one of his would-be conquests tried to steal his wallet.

He then berated Victoria and Liv (Isobel Steele) – who found him with the man in question – for interfering.

Thankfully the three have since made amends and Aaron decided it was time to get away from Emmerdale.

He got in touch with Zak (Steve Halliwell), who told him Debbie (Charley Webb) was in need of a hand up in Scotland, so he resolved to go and get his head on straight again.

He’s also instructed his solicitor to carry on the divorce proceedings, so it looks like Aaron could finally be on track to move on.

But will he ever be able to be happy in the village that holds so many memories of Robert?

Emmerdale is next on tonight at 7pm on ITV.

