Has COVID-19 affected the streaming of ‘The Orville’ Season 3? Read Further to Find Out.

The Orville is a science-fiction comedy-drama series created by Seth MacFarlane, the show has been pretty popular ever since it made its debut back in 2017, and Fox seems to have some really big plans for the show as season 3 is teased to be a very exciting season, so it will be interesting to see what the creators have in store for the fans. Season 3 is moving exclusively to Hulu, and it is expected to be released later this year.

As of now, no official trailer has been released for the third instalment, but there is a Comic-Con Reel for the show, which might excite you even more for the upcoming season.

The season 3 of ‘The Orville’ is expected to be released in September or October 2020. The official release date is yet to be revealed. Now the question here is will there will a push in the show’s release due to Covid-19 Coronavirus outbreak or not. The virus has affected the whole of the industries including the entertainment industry to a larger extent. Many production houses have either halted the filming or have pushed the release date. No confirmation regarding the same has been received from Fox regarding the Coronavirus’s effect on The Orville.

The cast for the upcoming season will include Seth MacFarlane as Captain Ed Mercer, Adrianne Palicki as Commander Kelly Grayson, Penny Johnson Jerald as Dr Claire Finn, Scott Grimes as Lieutenant Gordon Malloy, Peter Macon as Lieutenant Commander Bortus, and Others.

Recently it was reported that The Orville Season 3 will be a bit shorter compared to others, and it will feature only 11 episodes, however, some of them are extended by 10 minutes. The Orville Season 3 is expected to pick up the story right from where season 2 ended, as new adventures are waiting for the crew.

