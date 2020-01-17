has-anna-passey-left-hollyoaks-as-sienna-blake-for-good?

Hollyoaks’ Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) has made a great escape from the village with twins Sophie and Sebastian in tow, giving Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) a taste of his own medicine.

Fearing she was to be double-crossed by baby daddy Warren, Sienna decided to go on the run, despite the fact Seb is gravely ill and requires medical attention.

Fearing her family are not safe within Warren’s reach, the mother clambers in her car with her twins and bids Hollyoaks farewell.

Actress Anna told Metro.co.uk: ‘Sienna has hoped desperately for so long to see her children again, so she cannot risk losing them now, she has no choice but to get away from Warren and the village to keep them safe, will she ever feel safe enough to come home…?’

Has Sienna Blake left Hollyoaks for good?

While it appears the character has turned her back on the village for good, it’s not the last we’ll see of Sienna.

A source confirmed to Metro.co.uk that she will indeed be back, but the nature of her return is being kept a secret.

Add to that there’s been no suggestion actress Anna has plans to leave the soap altogether, fans can rest assured she’ll make an appearance later in the year.

Jamie, who recently returned to the soap himself, said it was ‘fantastic’ to reprise his role as the unpredictable Warren.

He said: ‘It’s fantastic to be back it’s always great to come back to Hollyoaks and see my friends. The cast and crew are such amazing people.

‘It’s always amazing to put the mask back on with Warren Fox and come and cause trouble.

‘The writers here are amazing they write fantastically well for Warren Fox and they’re never short of stories and I’m very lucky and very fortunate that Bryan created a character like Warren Fox, and I get the opportunity to play him.’

MORE: Hollyoaks spoilers: Amy Conachan warns of Courtney Campbell and Jesse Donovan wedding drama

MORE: Hollyoaks spoilers: Gregory Finnegan reveals dark James Nightingale twist amid John Paul McQueen reunion