harvey-weinstein-told-off-by-judge-for-using-phone-in-court:-‘is-this-really-how-you-want-to-end-up-in-jail?’

Harvey Weinstein has been fiercely reprimanded by the judge in his rape trial, with Judge James Burke telling him off for using his mobile phone in court.
Judge Burke, unlike some judges, does not forbid phones from the courtroom. However, they must be switched off and hidden from sight.
He said he already warned Weinstein against having his phone present in court.
“What did I say would happen if he so much had a cell phone in his hand?” he asked Arthur Aidala, Weinstein’s lawyer. “What did I tell you would happen? What would be the end result?”
The lawyer replied that the result would be a change in Weinstein’s bail conditions. Weinstein remains free after posting a $5 million bail in December – a sum which was increased after Weinstein’s electronic ankle tag was found to be faltering.
“Mr Weinstein, I could not implore you more to not answer the following question,” the judge continued.
“Is this really the way that you want to land up in jail for the rest of your life? By using your cellphone?”
Weinstein, 67, is currently on trial in New York City on five counts of rape and sexual assault. If convicted, he could face the rest of his life in jail.
The charges stem from accusations made by two women.
Mimi Haleyi, a former production assistant, alleges that Weinstein forced oral sex on her at his Manhattan apartment in 2006. An unnamed woman accuses Weinstein of raping her in a New York hotel room in 2013.
Weinstein has always denied accusations of non consensual sex.
On Tuesday, the second day of his trial, jury selection began. Prosecutors and the defence team need to agree on a team of 12 jurors, who will listen to the expected six weeks of evidence and decide Weinstein’s fate.
A total of 120 people have been called, and on Tuesday they were handed a questionnaire to fill in. In addition to their biographical details, prospective jurors were asked if they had worked in the entertainment industry, been sexually assaulted, and felt they could be impartial.
Opening statements are expected late next week.
On Monday prosecutors in Los Angeles announced that they too were pressing charges against Weinstein, in connection with accusations made by two women of assault in February 2013.
The LA charges will not affect his New York trial. However, if he is found not guilty in New York, he will then be transferred to LA, to face trial there.