harvey-weinstein-threatened-with-jail-after-he’s-caught-using-phone-during-jury-selection-at-sexual-assault-trial

Harvey Weinstein was threatened with a jail sentence today after he was caught using his mobile phone in court.

The disgraced Hollywood producer is standing trial on five counts of sexual misconduct, including rape and predatory sexual assault relating to two unnamed accusers.

During Tuesday’s jury selection proceedings at New York Criminal Court, the judge reportedly saw Weinstein using his phone and scolded him while threatening to throw him behind bars.

According to Sky News, Judge James Burke said: ‘Is this really the way you want to end up in jail for the rest of your life, by texting and violating a court order?’

Before Weinstein could answer, the judge grew visibly angry and told him not to respond.

Prosecutor Joan Illuzzi agreed with Judge Burke and requested that he be sent to jail.

Eventually, Judge Burke decided not to jail Weinstein but issued a stern warning, stating: ‘I’m not looking for apologies; I’m looking for compliance.’

Weinstein was spotted arriving at court on Monday using a walking frame to assist him after undergoing back surgery in December.

Despite the gravity of the charges, the Hollywood producer seemed to be in high spirits and smiled as he headed into court.

The first day of the trial began dramatically as Judge Burke ordered Weinstein’s legal team to ‘leave witnesses alone’.

‘Don’t talk about them in any way,’ Judge Burke told Weinstein’s lawyer Donna Rotunno.

Illuzzi also accused Weinstein’s attorneys of ‘degrading and humiliating and putting down our witnesses’, and requested a gag order.

However, Rutunno slammed these accusations and replied: ‘I have not degraded anyone.’

Weinstein, whose companies have been behind such films as Pulp Fiction, The English Patient and Shakespeare In Love, is charged with raping one woman in a hotel room in the New York borough in 2013, and performing a forcible sex act on the second woman in 2006.

He denies the charges and all allegations of non-consensual sex.

The trial is expected to last six weeks once jury selection is completed.





