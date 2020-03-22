Harvey Weinstein Tests Positive for Coronavirus in Prison – Report

The convicted rapist is now in medical isolation at the Wende Correctional Facility.

Harvey WeinsteinSeth Wenig/AP/Shutterstock

Convicted rapist and fallen movie producer Harvey Weinstein has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus while in New York State prison. Law enforcement officials confirmed the diagnosis to Deadline on Sunday. Weinstein is now reportedly in medical isolation at the Wende Correctional Facility in Erie County, New York. Weinstein was recently transferred to the prison east of Buffalo from New York City’s Rikers Island.

According to the Deadline report of Weinstein’s diagnosis, the New York State Department of Corrections did not respond to a request for comment under policies protecting an individual’s medical records. Weinstein public relations chief Juda Engelmayer, meanwhile, said his team hadn’t been informed of Weinstein’s condition.

The 68-year-old Weinstein was recently sentenced to 23 years in prison after being found guilty in New York City of multiple sex crime felonies. The convictions were on the charges of rape in the third degree and criminal sexual acts in the first degree following a six-week trial.

The New York trial altogether assessed five criminal counts, including two on predatory sexual assault, one involving Miriam Haley and actress Annabella Sciorra, and the other count pertaining to Sciorra and Jessica Mann. In addition to the predatory counts, Weinstein was also charged with one count of criminal sexual assault (against Haley), and two counts of rape (one in the first degree, one in the third, both involving Mann).

The February 24 verdict found Weinstein guilty of sexually assaulting Miriam Haley at his New York apartment on July 10, 2006, while the third-degree rape charge involved his assault of Jessica Mann at a DoubleTree Hotel in New York on March 18, 2013.

Immediately following his conviction, Weinstein was sent to Bellevue Hospital en route to Rikers Island after complaining of chest pains. He underwent a heart procedure before finally arriving at the New York City prison complex on March 5. The sentencing took place on March 11.

Weinstein still faces an upcoming sexual misconduct trial in Los Angeles involving two other women. One of them was Lauren Young, who testified during the New York trial. Other investigations into Weinstein’s misconduct continue globally, with various civil suits also up in the air.

