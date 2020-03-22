harvey-weinstein-tests-positive-for-coronavirus-in-ny-state-prison;-convicted-producer-in-isolation

Harvey Weinstein has tested positive for the novel coronavirus in prision.

Just days after being transferred to the Wende Correctional Facility from NYC’s Rikers Island, the Oscar winning producer and convicted rapist is now in medical isolation, an Empire State law enforcement official confirms to Deadline.

Under the policy that they “cannot comment on an individual’s medical record,” New York State’s Department of Corrections representatives did not respond to request for direct confirmation. “Our team… has not heard anything like that yet,” said Weinstein PR chief Juda Engelmayer on Sunday. “I can’t tell you what I don’t know,” the producer’s personal rep added.

The just turned 68 years old Weinstein is one of two prisoners at the maximum security facility just east of Buffalo who was put in isolation after testing positive for the disease that has spawned a global pandemic. As New York state takes the biggest hit domestically of the ever expanding coronavirus, the more than 43,000 prisoners in the state’s over burdened system are increasingly seen as a high risk category. Around 40 inmates at Rikers have reportedly been found positive for COVID-q9 in the past week, coinciding with Weinstein’s time in that NYC Hellhole.

In a testament to the power of local journalism, the Niagara gazette first reported Weinstein’s condition earlier today

On February 24, Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years behind bars for being found guilty by a New York jury of two sex crime felony charges after a nearly six week trial.