harvey-weinstein-tests-positive-for-coronavirus-in-new-york-state-prison

Harvey Weinstein, the film producer and mogul sentenced to 23 years in New York State prison for felony sex crimes in March, has tested positive for coronavirus in prison. The Niagara Gazette, near the Wende Correctional Facility where Weinstein was moved from New York City’s Rikers Island after conviction, first broke the news. Weinstein has been moved to isolation following his diagnosis. Officials at the prison said Weinstein is one of two Wende inmates who have tested positive, and it’s believed that Weinstein was positive for the virus when he entered the state prison system last week. Age 68, Weinstein had been demonstrating signs of deteriorating health before and after his trial, being hospitalized for chest pains once during proceedings and then again after conviction for for felony sex crimes.Coronavirus Update: All the Movies, TV Shows, Sports, and Major Events Canceled Due to COVID-19

Privacy rules bar prison officials from making officials statements about an inmates’ health on the record, but Michael Powers, president of the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association, said, “There is no better breeding ground for this virus than a closed environment such as a correctional facility.” Some 40 inmates at Rikers have reportedly been found positive for COVID-19 in the past week.