harvey-weinstein-reportedly-tests-positive-for-the-coronavirus

Harvey Weinstein has reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus while in prison at Wende Correctional Facility over the weekend.

According to Press Republican, the disgraced movie mogul is currently in isolation, as he is one of two inmates who have contracted the virus. Meanwhile, Page Six reports that the State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision wouldn’t corroborate the newspaper’s story because of federal healthcare privacy law, but officials did confirm that two inmates at the maximum security facility were diagnosed with COVID-19.

Weinstein suffers from diabetes, which means he’s at high risk of experiencing serious complications from coronavirus. “In general, people with diabetes are more likely to experience severe symptoms and complications when infected with a virus,” reads a statement from the American Diabetes Association. “Viral infections can also increase inflammation, or internal swelling, in people with diabetes. This is also caused by above-target blood sugars, and both could contribute to more severe complications.”

Earlier this week, Weinstein — who was sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape in the third degree and a criminal sexual act in the first degree — was moved from Rikers Island to Wende in upstate New York to serve his time.

