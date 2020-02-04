harvey-weinstein-rape-trial-abruptly-halted-after-accuser-appears-to-have-panic-attack

The latest headlines in your inbox

Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial has been brought to an abrupt halt as one of his accusers began weeping uncontrollably after facing hours of cross-examination.

The judge sent the jury home early and suspended proceedings until Tuesday morning after the key witness was unable to bring her crying under control.

She appeared to have a panic attack, it was reported.

The woman, who accuses the movie mogul of raping her, broke down on Monday in court as she read an email passage about being abused earlier in her life.

She read the May 2014 email aloud under cross-examination by one of Weinstein’s lawyers, Donna Rotunno, on the ninth day of the trial in New York.

She was still crying after a brief break, prompting Justice James Burke to end testimony for the day.

The alleged victim became emotional while reading the passage, which was part of a lengthy confessional email she sent to her then-boyfriend in May 2014 about her relationship with Weinstein.

She was crying as she left the courtroom, and her cries could be heard from a nearby witness room.

“I remember the day I realised I was controlling my world because I was sexually assaulted and that story played out where I played into sexual dynamics with people to feel like I would never be taken advantage of again,” she said, her voice quaking just before the judge halted the proceedings.

Weinstein is charged in New York with the 2013 rape and also sexually assaulting Mimi Haleyi, a former “Project Runway” production assistant, in 2006.

A conviction could put him behind bars for the rest of his life.

Weinstein, 67, has insisted that any sexual encounters were consensual.

The witness had told the jury last week on direct examination that Weinstein trapped her in a New York hotel room in March 2013 and raped her.

The second attack came eight months later at a Beverly Hills hotel, where she worked as a hairdresser, after she told Weinstein that she was dating an actor, she said.

“You owe me one more time!” she said he screamed at her.

The witness was grilled on Monday about emails that continued after those alleged attacks.

From the emails, it appeared the witness was still cutting Weinstein’s hair in early 2014. In one, he wrote her: “That’s the best haircut and trim I’ve gotten. I’ve gotten a million compliments. Thank you.”

She wrote back: “Your the one who makes it look good with your smile and beautiful eyes!! But thank you that makes me so happy to hear :)”

Rotunno asked the witness whether she was trying to make Weinstein “believe that you cared about him.”

“I did want him to think that I was naive and safe and not a threat,” she responded.

The alleged victim told the court: “Harvey was my father’s age and he gave me all the validation I needed at that time,” adding: “I tried to make him a pseudo father.”

Agencies contributed to this report