harvey-weinstein-is-a-‘sexual-predator-and-rapist’-who-injected-himself-to-get-an-erection,-jury-hears

Harvey Weinstein was called a ‘sexual predator and a rapist’ by the prosecution as opening statements took place in the producer’s trial.

Weinstein, 67, has pleaded not guilty to five charges, including rape and sexual assault, relating to two accusers – Ms Mimi (Miriam) Haleyi and Ms Jessica Mann.

And in the opening statement from the prosecution, it was alleged that Weinstein ‘used his power and prestige in the entertainment industry’ to ‘silence’ women.

Assistant district attorney Meghan Hast told the jury: ‘Over the course of the testimony, you will come to see that the man seated on that side of the court room, despite what your eyes are looking at, is not a harmless old man, [but a] sexual predator and rapist.

‘You will see that the defendant kept his rape victims close, close as he could, to make sure they couldn’t report it.’

She also called Weinstein ‘not just a titan in Hollywood – he was a rapist’, while accusing him of screaming at one victim that she ‘owed’ him sex, using injections to induce an erection before an assault and pushing his way into the apartment of another woman and attacking her.

Hast told the jurors that they should not take the defence’s claims that the women stayed friendly with Weinstein after the alleged assaults as evidence that the incidents were consensual.

Speaking about Ms Mann, Hast said: ‘She tried to have some sort of relationship with the defendant. Over the next few months [and] years, she continued to see him. You will learn that Jessica Mann felt trapped. She felt that there was no way to get out without suffering — her friends, her career, or worse, physical harm.

‘She could do this, she thought. Maybe he really did think she was talented. Maybe I can just grin and bear it. He became more demanding and violent, more violent and disgusting, so disgusting. Jessica Mann tried to put on a brave face, pretending to the world that nothing was wrong. All the while, you will learn, she was dying inside.’

And of Ms Haleyi, who returned to Weinstein following an alleged assault, Hast said: ‘She thought when she went that she could somehow take the power back, but she was dealing with a sexual predator.

‘She left feeling ashamed, stupid and worthless.’

Haleyi alleges that she found a needle in the hotel room bathroom after the alleged assault and realized Weinstein had injected himself to get an erection.

Another time, after the woman told him she had a new boyfriend, Weinstein allegedly dragged her into a bedroom, ‘all the while screaming at her that he owed her one more time’ Hast said.

‘He ripped her jeans off so forcefully that it left scratch marks.’

The prosecutor said Weinstein later told her: ‘I just want to apologize for what happened earlier. I just find you so attractive, I couldn’t resist you.’

Hast told the jurors: ‘Ultimately, this trial is about the defendant’s desire to conquest. It’s for his complete lack of empathy that he must be held accountable.’

However, Weinstein’s attorney Damon Cheronis said: ‘What we just heard from Ms Hast was truly a narrative that was spun to explain things that were inexplicable.

‘What you’re going to see is going to be shocking based on opening statements and what you’ve just heard.

‘What Ms. Hast just told you doesn’t hold water. It’s not true. We’ve been waiting patiently to tell you the truth in this case. We’ve been waiting patiently as we’ve heard the word “predator” used. This is the time where we get to tell you what happened.’

Cheronis said that his team will prove that Weinstein’s relationships with the women were consensual, by providing messages from the women and diary and calendar entries.

He said: ‘They are trying to shift around the inexplicable. The truth doesn’t change when the articles comes out in 2017, and what we are going to do throughout the course of this trial is to show you the truth. “Victim” is a conclusion that is only made after the case. It’s your job to be patient and to wait for after the cross-examinations.

‘We are going to ask real questions in this case. … It’s not going to show that Harvey Weinstein was a predator to Jessica Mann. Quite the contrary. It’s not going to show that he was a predator to Miriam, quite the contrary.’

Alleging that Mann texted Weinstein in September 2013 ‘You have mastered storytelling and continually outdoing yourself and the competition. You are the bar!, Cheronis said:

‘Members of the jury, you are going to ask yourself: What is going on? Those are her words. You are going to see an actual loving relationship in hundreds of emails and communications between Harvey Weinstein and Jessica Mann.

‘You are going to see it, and when you see it, you’re going to ask yourself, “What is going on? Is this man guilty beyond a reasonable doubt? No.”‘

The prosecution will introduce ‘prior bad acts’ witnesses; former aspiring actresses Dawn Dunning, Tara Ley Wolf and Lauren Young join The Sopranos’ Annabella Sciorra on the list of testifying witnesses.

The jury is made up of seven men and five women.

The trial continues.





