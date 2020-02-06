harvey-weinstein-health:-why-is-the-movie-producer-using-a-zimmer-frame?

The latest headlines in your inbox

Harvey Weinstein has cut a frail figure in recent months, pictured entering court hunched over a Zimmer frame to face allegations of rape and sexual assault.

The 67-year-old has required help walking into New York’s Supreme Court, where he is standing trail over allegations of rape and performing a forcible sex act.

But the disgraced movie mogul has roused suspicion with his apparent dependency on a walking aid, with critics questioning its medical legitimacy.

As speculation continues over his use of a walker, and whether it’s just an act to elicit sympathy, here’s everything you need to know about Harvey Weinstein’s health.

Why is Harvey Weinstein using a Zimmer frame?

Weinstein underwent a three-hour back operation in mid-December for laminectomy – also known as decompression surgery.

The procedure involves removing the back part of the bone called the lamina over the spinal column.

It is performed to relieve pinched nerves in the spinal column, which often causes back and leg pain.

The surgery was scheduled after the 67-year-old began experiencing pain and difficulty walking as a result of what he claims was a car accident in August.

He appeared in court on December 11, the day before his surgery, looking frail and using a walker which prompted questions about his health.

The week before, he had also hobbled into court for a bail hearing looking distinctly frail and unsteady on his feet, propped up by two security guards.

His attorney Donna Rotunno also revealed at that time that he was suffering from Type 2 diabetes.

As his trial started in January and weeks after his surgery, the disgraced movie mogul was still using a Zimmer frame as he recovered from the operation.

Towards the end of the month the defendant started using a Drive Nitro walker, which costs around £170 on Amazon.

Weinstein was warned by a judge not to let his health get in the way of the trial.

What has the criticism been over his frail appearance?

When Weinstein first appeared at court looking unwell, hundreds speculated that it might have been an act to incite sympathy.

His lawyers said they were “dismayed” by the suggestion, adding that the media had “incorrectly stated” it as such.

“I was dismayed to see all the press coverage incorrectly stating that Mr. Weinstein was trying to garner sympathy at his court appearance last week,” Ms Rotunno said.

“Mr Weinstein was in a serious car accident in August, which resulted in a concussion and has now necessitated the need for back surgery later this week.”

“He has been using a walker to assist him as the back pain has increased. He wanted to leave the walker in the car, so it did not appear that was he looking for sympathy, as he is not.

“The press surrounding his physical condition is mean spirited and false.”

However, he faced another onslaught of criticism when he appeared with a Zimmer subsequently.

When asked outside the courtroom how his back felt, Weinstein responded with a thin smile and a so-so gesture with his hand.

Across the street from the court, actresses and other women who allege they were sexually harassed or assaulted by Weinstein said he was undeserving of anyone’s pity.

“He looked cowardly. He wouldn’t look at us. He wouldn’t make eye contact,” said Sarah Ann Masse, a performer and writer who alleged Weinstein once sexually harassed her during a job interview.

“This trial is a cultural reckoning regardless of its legal outcome,” she said.

Why is Harvey Weinstein on trial?

Weinstein faces allegations that he raped one woman in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013 and performed a forcible sex act on a different woman in 2006.

His trial started at the New York Supreme Court on Monday January 6.

He has pleaded not guilty and says any sexual activity was consensual.

The trial is due to last around two months.

It has been more than two years since allegations first came to widespread public attention and catalysed the #MeToo movement.

If he is convicted of the most serious charges against him, two counts of predatory sexual assault, Weinstein faces a mandatory life sentence.

Weinstein’s defence has consisted of cross-examinations in which his lawyers have sought to undercut the women’s testimony.

Defence lawyers have also sought to underscore any inconsistencies between the women’s testimony and earlier statements they made to investigators.

Weinstein’s defence has called Deborah Davis and Elizabeth Loftus – both psychologists – who co-authored the book “Remembering Disputed Sexual Encounters: A New Frontier for Witness Memory Research”.

Witnesses for the prosecution include actress Annabella Sciorra, who says Weinstein forced himself inside her Manhattan apartment in 1993 or 1994 and raped her after she starred in a film for his movie studio.

They also want jurors to hear from some of the more than 75 women who have come forward publicly to accuse Weinstein of sexual misconduct ranging from harassment to assault.

The first allegations were brought to light by The New York Times and The New Yorker in October 2017.

Ms Rotunno has argued the case is weak and said she plans to aggressively cross-examine the accusers.

She said she was hopeful a fair jury could be found that would not pre-judge the case.

“In this great country, you are innocent until proven guilty,” she told reporters outside court.