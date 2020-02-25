harvey-weinstein-found-guilty-of-rape-and-assault-but-acquitted-of-predatory-sexual-assault

Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has been found guilty of criminal sexual acts in the first degree and rape in the third degree, USA Today reports. Weinstein’s New York County trial covered five criminal counts, including two of predatory sexual assault. The jury found him not guilty of predatory sexual assault, a charge that could have resulted in a life sentence. The jurors took five days of deliberation before reaching their verdict on Monday morning.The first-degree sexual assault charge was based upon the allegation of Miriam Haley (formerly, Haleyi), who testified that she’d been sexually assaulted by Weinstein inside his SoHo apartment in 2006. The third-degree rape charge was based upon the allegation of former actress Jessica Mann, who testified that she’d been raped by Weinstein in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013. Weinstein also stood accused of first-degree rape in relation to Mann’s testimony.

According to the Associated Press, Weinstein’s conviction for sexual assault could result in a maximum of 25 years at sentencing. He has been ordered to go to jail by presiding Justice James Burke immediately following the jury’s decision. During Weinstein’s trial, The Sopranos star Annabella Sciorra also testified that she was raped by Weinstein in her own apartment in New York in the early ’90s. Although the statute of limitations prevented prosecutors from bringing charges on her case, her testimony was considered by the jury to determine whether Weinstein was guilty of predatory sexual assault, which can carry a life sentence. Jurors acquitted Weinstein of that crime on Monday.

Additional Molineux witnesses — those whose allegations fell outside of the statute of limitations but whose testimony was offered to strengthen that case — included Dawn Dunning, who said Weinstein sexually assaulted her in a hotel room in 2004; Tarale Wulff, who accused Weinstein of sexual assault in his apartment in 2005; and Lauren Young, who testified that Weinstein sexually assaulted her in 2013.Weinstein’s sentencing is still to come on March 11, and he still faces four charges in Los Angeles County.