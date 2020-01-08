harvey-weinstein-asks-judge-to-recuse-himself-from-case

Harvey Weinstein’s lawyers are asking Judge James Burke to recuse himself from the trial, accusing him of being biased against their client and of having “presided over a courtroom animus towards the Defendant”.

In a remarkable letter sent to the judge on Wednesday, they complained in particular about his reprimanding Weinstein on Tuesday for having used his mobile phone.

Judge Burke told the 67-year-old: “Is this really the way you want to end up in jail for the rest of your life, by texting in violation of an order? Is it?”

Weinstein, 67, is currently on trial in New York City on five counts of rape and sexual assault. If convicted, he could face the rest of his life in jail.

Weinstein has always denied accusations of non consensual sex.

His lawyers argued that this, coupled with the judge refusing the change the location of the trial, despite the media scrum, has “created a situation in which the Court’s ‘impartiality might reasonably be questioned’.”