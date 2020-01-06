harvey-weinstein-arrives-to-trial-on-walker-to-face-five-charges-including-rape

Harvey Weinstein has arrived at court for the first day of his criminal trial.

The 67-year-old was pictured arriving at the New York Criminal Court on Monday, 6 January, leaning on a walker.

The disgraced producer was held up by a companion on the way into court, while actress Rosanna Arquette stood outside.

Arquette will not be giving evidence in the trial, but said that she will be there to lend support to the women who have been permitted to give testimony at the trial.

Weinstein faces five charges including rape and predatory sexual assault relating to two unnamed accusers.

The star is charged with raping one woman in a hotel room in the New York borough in 2013, and performing a forcible sex act on the second woman in 2006.

Weinstein denies the charges and all allegations of non-consensual sex.





