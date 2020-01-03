He was a rookie manager with a big ego, who was sacked twice in the space of just a few months, but refused to leave, transforming a lower club cocooned in failure into a promotion winning one for the first time. This is the story of Brian Clough and Hartlepool United.

Clough’s success as a manager at Derby County and Nottingham Forest are tales exhaustively told. Even “Old Big ‘Ead’s’ embarrassingly short 44-day stay at Leeds United has been given prominence in book and film.

He would have not been able to do any of it had it not been for the opportunity he received at a small, cash-strapped club in the fourth tier of English football. It did not take long for his genius to sparkle amid the gloom.

Clough was 30 years old, his prolific career as a striker cut short by a knee injury three years earlier while playing for Sunderland, when he applied for his first management role a few miles down the A19.

It was 1965, Britain was in the middle of a decade of social and political change, but there was little sign of that in a small coastal town in the North East and Hartlepools were a terrible football club (it changed its name to Hartlepool when the two boroughs were merged into one town in 1968).