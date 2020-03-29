hart-is-in-trouble-again:-teddy-hart-arrested,-charged-with-strangling-roh-wrestler-maria-manic

Veteran Indie wrestler Edward Ellsworth Annis commonly known by his ring name, Teddy Hart was arrested on Friday morning. It is a sad turn about his relationship with the ring of honor star mania monic.

Richmond police have confirmed that they have arrested and charged Teddy Hart with strangulation resulting in bodily harm. The victim is said to be Maria Manic. Hart is currently being held without bail at Richmond City Jail with a hearing scheduled for April 22. If Hart is found guilty, the strangulation charges could lead him up to five years Richmond City jail and a fine of $2,500.

On Thursday afternoon, Hart was involved in a dispute with independent wrestler Ace Montana. Montana later claimed in a social media post that Hart attacked his girlfriend, ROH wrestler Maria Manic. Ace Montana released a video of verbal altercation with Hart.

Montana uploaded the video with the following description, “I literally had to pull my gun on #Teddyhart ￼￼ and throw him out of my friend’s house￼. This piece of shit literally choked out and physically assaulted Maria Manic and would not let her get help. she texted me I’m in danger never ever did I think I would meet a piece of shit like this guy who has now been arrested with a felony against him. I don’t think this guy knew how close to death he was. #f*ckyouteddyheart This video is me kick him out before the cops came and arrested him.”

Hart was arrested last month (February 12) on three counts of possession, possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, and possession with intent to sell and distribute.

