harshad-chopda-and-tejasswi-prakash-in-naagin-5!

Published: Wednesday, April 1, 2020, 6: 00 [IST]

Ekta Kapoor's Naagin has been a successful franchise due to its concept. Every season, the makers come up with interesting story and fresh cast. The producer surprised the viewers by casting Jasmin Bhasin, Nia Sharma and Rashami Desai as naagins in Naagin 4. Although it is not on top spot, the show is one among the top 10 shows on the TRP chart. While Naagin 4 is still airing, the makers are planning for the next season! Surprisingly, they have roped in Bepannaah's Harshad Chopda and Silsila Badalte Rishron Ka 2's Tejasswi Prakash for the upcoming season! It has to be recalled that Harshad Chopda has been missing from the screen ever since his popular show Bepannaah went off air. The actor is seen in a few events and rarely shares posts on his social media! Fans have been missing him a lot. On the other hand, Tejasswi Prakash became popular with her shows like Swaragini and Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka 2. The actress is grabbing the headlines for performing daring stunts in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. She is also fans favourite because of her funny antics. They also love her bond with the host Rohit Shetty. A few days ago, a few fans even wanted to watch Harshad and Tejasswi together on-screen. We are sure fans will love this jodi in Naagin 5. Disclaimer: Dear readers, we are sure that you would like to see them together just like us. But guess what? This was just a prank. A little prank won't hurt anyone. Happy April Fool day!