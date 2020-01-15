Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas has revealed she “respects” Meghan Markle, but has refused to say whether she feels sorry for her amid the “Megxit” drama.
Home ENTERTAINMENT Harry’s ex speaks out on Meghan
Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas has revealed she “respects” Meghan Markle, but has refused to say whether she feels sorry for her amid the “Megxit” drama.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Exercise your consumer rights by contacting us below
Personalized advertisements
Turning this off will opt you out of personalized advertisements delivered from Google on this website.