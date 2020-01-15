Home ENTERTAINMENT Harry’s ex speaks out on Meghan

Harry’s ex speaks out on Meghan

Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas has revealed she “respects” Meghan Markle, but has refused to say whether she feels sorry for her amid the “Megxit” drama.

