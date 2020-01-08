harry’s-cheeky-tv-moment-with-di-resurfaces

An unearthed video clip of the late Princess Diana scolding a young Prince Harry to act accordingly is sending social media into a frenzy.

The video, shared by the Duchess of Sussex Instagram fan page on Monday, is taken from a documentary that aired on NBC in 2017, according to the Daily Mail.

In the early ’90s footage, Diana is being interviewed by her voice coach, Peter Settelen, as Harry, now 35, is heard off-camera answering, “Yes, me!” after his mother is asked if she had met anyone who had “touched her heart quite a lot recently”.

However, Harry’s cheeky response didn’t go over too well with Diana – who would have been in her 30s at the time. The royal mother, still keeping her composure, issues a stern warning to her youngest son.

“Harry, shush,” Diana warns as a young Prince William is heard piggybacking on his mother’s request, adding: “Yes, Harry, shush!”

Pressing on in her interview response, Diana continued: “I came across a great many people who um …” before adding: “I can’t even string my words together!”

Settelen then says to the Princess: “Well, it’s hard, you’ve got two of the most impossible people sitting next to us,” making reference to her sons.

“It’s all right, it’s all good practice,” Settelen added.

A clearly irritated Diana laughs before issuing her final warning: “Harry shush, just sit. Just sit!”

media_camera Diana with Harry. Photo: Getty Images

media_camera The late Princess of Wales and her sons at Thorpe Park in 1993. Picture: Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty Images

Fans fawned over Harry’s innocent humour and praised Diana in the video, which had been viewed more than 67,000 times on Instagram as of Tuesday night.

“Oh my gosh! This is adorable! ‘Me,’” wrote one commenter, while another echoed the sentiment, adding: “The one and only Harry.”

Another fan said: “Love this. Good mamma. Ha! Wish I could have seen Harry in this clip,” as another mother quipped: “This interview is every work-from-home mumma trying to have a conference call.”

Princess Diana died in 1997 from injuries she sustained in a car crash in Paris. She was 36.

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Harry’s cheeky TV moment with Di resurfaces